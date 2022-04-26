ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch new clip from Nick Cave and Warren Ellis’s upcoming documentary

By Elizabeth Aubrey
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new clip has been shared of Nick Cave and Warren Ellis’s upcoming film This Much I Know To Be True – check it out below. The film will be released in cinemas globally on May 11, with tickets on sale for the screenings now. Grab yours...

American Songwriter

Jim Jarmusch Directs Cat Power Video for Her Cover of The Pogues’ “A Pair of Brown Eyes”

Filmmaker Jim Jarmusch has directed the music video for Cat Power’s interpretation of The Pogues’ 1985 song “A Pair of Brown Eyes,” off her new album Covers. “As someone who deeply loves Cat Power’s music, getting to collaborate with Chan [Marshall] on this video was like a dream come true,” said Jarmusch in a statement about working on the visual around the song, originally written by Pogues frontman Shane Macgowan. “She’s so inspiring to me, of course as an artist, but she’s also just such an extraordinary person.”
Ultimate Classic Rock

Triumph Documentary to Premiere Next Month

Triumph said that their long-awaited documentary movie, Triumph: Rock and Roll Machine, will premiere with a global streaming event on May 13. The presentation will begin with an exclusive Q&A session with Rik Emmett, Mike Levine and Gil Moore. Tickets are available via Nugs.net all over the world, except for the band's native Canada. It’s available via Crave there.
American Songwriter

Brian Eno Documentary in the Works

A documentary spanning the 50-year career of musician, composer, and producer Brian Eno is in the works. Directed by Helvetica director Gary Hustwit, Eno features hundreds of hours of never-before-seen footage, unreleased music, and visual art from Eno’s archive. Eno and Hustwit, who previously produced films about Wilco (I Am Trying to Break Your Heart: A Film About Wilco) and Mavis Staples (Mavis!), first collaborated in 2017 when Eno composed the score for Hustwit’s documentary Rams, a film about German designer Dieter Ram.
theplaylist.net

Gary Hustwit Is Making ‘Eno,’ A Documentary About Legendary Producer & Musician Brian Eno

If you played six degrees of separation with all the important art-rock bands of the 1960s, ‘70s, and beyond—David Bowie, Lou Reed, Nico, John Cale, and The Velvet Underground, David Byrne and Talking Heads, Iggy Pop & The Stooges, Roxy Music, Devo and more—all roads lead to Brian Eno, easily one of the most important music producers and experimental musicians of all time that basically singlehandedly started the ambient music movement. Eno also helped U2 and Coldplay achieve their greatest pop heights in the ’90s, 2000s, and 2010s, and he is an absolutely towering figure in music (not for nothing, his first four records recorded between 1974 and 1977 are all art pop masterpieces).
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
American Songwriter

5 Songs You Didn’t Know David Bowie Wrote for Other Artists

Though David Bowie had quite the assemblage of collaborations throughout his career—producing Lou Reed’s mind-bending Transformer with his Spiders From Mars guitarist Mick Ronson, writing “Fame” with Lennon, his Bohemian Rhapsody duet with Freddie Mercury on Queen’s “Under Pressure,” his Tin Machine union, and Trent Reznor’s production on the Bowie- and Brian Eno-penned “I’m Afraid of Americans”—the Starman also wrote a number of songs specifically for other artists.
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
Smithonian

George Harrison’s Childhood Home—an Early Beatles Rehearsal Venue—Is Now a Vacation Rental

Before he became lead guitarist of one of the most influential rock bands of all time, George Harrison lived with his family in a modest, three-bedroom house near Liverpool, England. Now, his childhood home—where an early version of the Fab Four regularly rehearsed—is getting its own time in the spotlight as a vacation rental and living museum, reports the Portsmouth Herald’s Max Sullivan.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Robert Trujillo Will Put Kirk Hammett’s EP Through Vinyl Ceremony

Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo revealed the ceremony he puts every new vinyl record through, and said he couldn’t wait to do it with bandmate Kirk Hammett’s solo EP. Portals was just released in association with Record Store Day. To mark the event’s 15th anniversary, Trujillo and Hammett shared their passion for the format in a panel talk moderated by Variety.
NME

Johnny Depp focusing on a “doodle” in court goes viral

A video of Johnny Depp focusing on a doodle during his time in court has gone viral. The actor is currently testifying against his ex-wife Amber Heard during a defamation trial, and was seen on TikTok sketching a drawing yesterday (April 26). Depp was sat next to his attorney Benjamin...
Ultimate Classic Rock

May 2022 New Music Releases

The list of May 2022 new music releases is capped by the return of one of the biggest hitmakers of the '80s. There's also tribute music, an expanded classic and a new supergroup to look forward to this month. Def Leppard's Diamond Star Halos is their first full-length since a...
Stereogum

Brian Eno Documentary Using “Groundbreaking Generative Technology” In The Works

There’s going to be a new documentary about Brian Eno. Directed by Gary Hustwit (Helvetica), Eno will be a career-spanning film featuring hundreds of hours of never-before-seen footage and unreleased music from Eno’s archive, plus visual art. This will be the first authorized documentary about Eno, who is one of the most respected artists of his generation, from his early years in Roxy Music to his prolific solo output to his production work with artists like David Bowie, U2, and Talking Heads.
Rolling Stone

Klaus Schulze, Prolific Electronic Music Pioneer, Dead at 74

Click here to read the full article. Klaus Schulze, the pioneering German electronic musician who helped shape the genre with both krautrock giants and Tangerine Dream alongside a prolific solo career, has died at the age of 74. The multi-instrumentalist’s family announced his death Wednesday, adding that Schulze died “unexpectedly” on April 26 following a long battle with an unspecified illness. “His music will live on and so will our memories,” Schulze’s family said in a statement. “There was still so much to write about him as a human and artist, but he probably would have said by now: nuff said! The...
