ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ Review: Beloved TV Series Extends Its Legacy with Another Fluffy Movie Sequel

By Kate Erbland
IndieWire
IndieWire
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25eU8U_0fKdxt6P00

Click here to read the full article.

When we last left the Downton Abbey crew — various Crawleys, assorted Pelhams, some Talbots, and their lively band of servants — things were looking on the up and up. The king and queen had come to visit and, after a predictably amusing series of mishaps and pratfalls, the stopover had proven to be a massive success. Loves were lost and found again. Matriarchs rose and fell. History was kept close and cherished. The estate didn’t burn down (and, in fact, made a case for its continued use in an increasingly modern world). No one died.

It all made for a charming last hurrah, with the film picking up five years after the beloved television series had ended, giving both fans and newbies a glimpse into how the lives and loves of a sprawling cast of characters were continuing to unfold. And yet, while Michael Engler’s film offered plenty of closure (or, as the case might be, confirmed closure) on a number of stories and subplots, it also seemed to test the waters for still more continued adventures with the Crawleys and co. Is there still life in these bones, basically? The answer is yes, with caveats, many of them on display in Simon Curtis’ followup, “ Downton Abbey : A New Era.”

Picking up soon after the end of Engler’s film, “A New Era” opens with plenty of joy: the wedding of Tom Branson (Allen Leech) and Lucy Smith (Tuppence Middleton), who met and wooed during the first film. And yet there are some cracks starting to show — even literally, as in the case of the estate’s crumbling roof — as the Crawleys continue to figure out how they might roll with the changing times, both in terms of wider culture and close family bonds. Series creator Julian Fellowes’ natty script offers two primary outlets for both those concerns, care of a pair of plots that serve to cleverly split the family (for a time) and make exceedingly clear the problems they are currently facing.

First up: a movie wants to film at Downton, an idea that is both hideous (imagine all those film people tromping around the place) and very appealing (the offered fee could more than fix the roof). And that’s not all, because while Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery), her iron-willed grandmother Violet (Maggie Smith), and her relatively easy-going father Robert (Hugh Bonneville) are busy debating the value of such a scheme, yet another upheaval is on the way.

Fans of the series have long known that young Violet was something of a dish, and while her marriage might not have been the happiest, she stuck with it in the face of many other appealing offers. Turns out, it wasn’t just a young Russian prince who was sweet on Violet back in the day — there was also a handsome French marquis, who bequeathed her a sprawling villa in the South of France many years ago. The marquis has now passed away, and Violet needs to take possession of the joint — where the two apparently spent one very special week, decades ago — which she announces she will pass on to young Sybbie (Fifi Hart), her one grandchild who does not already have a massive property in her name.

It’s clear from the start that half the Crawleys and their loyal servants will decamp for the French villa (to meet its deeply upset current matron, who doesn’t get why her husband was so damn obsessed with some English lady, plus her son, who is only too happy to carry out his father’s wishes, for reasons the film will eventually explore), while the other half will remain on the estate to deal with the shooting of the seemingly ill-fated silent feature “The Gambler.” Still, Fellowes’ script takes its sweet time getting to that division (we’re nearly 40 minutes into the 120-minute film before we lay eyes on either the French Riviera or a film camera), and even after the clan has been bisected, a choppy, episodic feeling never quite abates.

And neither do the subplots! Like its predecessor, Curtis’ film is chock-a-block with comings and goings, dramas and trials, joys and romances, care of an outsized cast of characters, nearly all of whom have returned to their TV roles (save for Matthew Goode who, after a small role in the first film, doesn’t show up in this outing, leading to yet another subplot meant to paper over his absence). While both the movie shoot and the French villa plots offer up plenty of intrigue — from a mean silver screen star (Laura Haddock), an alluring leading man (Dominic West), and a very sweet director (Hugh Dancy) to the fraught soap opera playing out over Sybbie’s big gift — “ Downton Abbey: A New Era ” layers on still more stories to untangle.

There are health issues to ponder, looming deaths to consider, plus a metric ton of unrequited romances to deal with. Downstairs, Butler Barrow (Robert James-Collier) is faced with a new choice after a short-lived romance in the first film, while newlyweds Andy (Matthew Fox) and Daisy (Sophie McShera) are struggling to make their new home theirs, and Mrs. Patmore (Lesley Nicol) is wondering about taking a chance on an old flame. Upstairs: Mary and Henry’s (Goode) marriage seems to have reached a tipping point (again, all the tougher to handle with Goode MIA), Lady Edith (Laura Carmichael) is considering getting back into journalism, and Lady Cora (Elizabeth McGovern) appears to be concealing a massive secret.

It’s soapy and complicated and fraught, and even long-time fans might benefit from bringing along an annotated family tree to the theater (though a pre-movie catch-up video, embedded above, certainly does help remind viewers of the high points of the last film). But that’s classic “Downton,” and if nothing else, Curtis’ film treats each and every plot and character with affection and respect. That’s no small feat, especially when this burgeoning film series seems intent on continuing to mine the series for more material. Somehow, even with that mandate in effect, “A New Era” doesn’t feel like a cash-grab, but a true continuation. Lush settings, well-appointed sets, and an eye-popping wardrobe only add to the magic, and good luck not happily sinking into two hours of confectionary entertainment. (The endless jokes about the film industry somehow only add to the zip of it all.)

For all is frothiness, the film is not shy about grappling with some major moral questions, as many of its characters are forced to deal with nothing less than unpacking what is right and what is wrong, how those very labels are evolving, and where they want to fall in regards to them. Those are old questions, surely, but that’s the charm of “Downton Abbey” and its many ( many ) inhabitants, who are tasked with approaching common issues with grace, pluck, and optimism, the same traits that make “A New Era” such an airy treat.

Grade: B

Focus Features will release “Downton Abbey: A New Era” in theaters on Friday, May 20.

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Nicolas Cage Is Confused Why Hollywood Hasn’t Offered Him Comedies: ‘Where’d That Option Go?’

Click here to read the full article. Sure, there’s “Cage Rage” but where’s the Cage comedy? Screen legend Nicolas Cage revealed that even he is surprised it’s been a minute since his comedic chops have been on the big screen. The “Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” actor told the Los Angeles Times that with his decades-spanning career, it’s confusing that there seems to be a drought of comedies in theaters. “I’ve been scratching my head a little bit as to why Hollywood wasn’t offering me comedies anymore,” Cage said. “I had done ‘Raising Arizona’ and ‘Honeymoon in Vegas’ and ‘It Could Happen...
MOVIES
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in April 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

Click here to read the full article. 1. “Russian Doll” Season 2 (available April 20) Best Reason to Watch: You remember “Russian Doll” Season 1, right? Natasha Lyonne’s half-hour time loop comedy scored 13 Emmy nominations (and won three) after its breakout debut in February 2019. Co-created by Lyonne, Amy Poehler, and Leslye Headland (the latter of whom also directed four episodes), “Russian Doll” follows sweet birthday baby Nadia (Lyonne) as she lives through her 36th DOB again and again, always ending with her unfortunate (and oft-amusing) demise. While the first season appeared to close that loop, Season 2 restarts the insanity...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Carmichael
Person
Julian Fellowes
Person
Tuppence Middleton
Person
Laura Haddock
Person
Michelle Dockery
Person
Matthew Goode
Person
Hugh Dancy
Person
Sophie Mcshera
Person
Hugh Bonneville
GamesRadar+

Netflix has canceled another original series – without any announcement

Netflix has canceled another of its original series, On the Verge, without making any announcement. The series is a comedy that follows four women in their forties dealing with midlife crises in LA. Elisabeth Shue, Sarah Jones, Alexia Landeau, and Julie Delpy star – Delpy also created the series, and executive produced along with Shue. Netflix and Canal Plus co-produced the series, with Canal Plus releasing the show in France, and Netflix releasing it globally.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Divisive Sandra Bullock Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

Sandra Bullock is no stranger to Netflix's streaming charts, but her latest title to hit the Top 10 is more than just a little surprising. The 2009 film The Blind Side has soared to the top of the streaming charts in the days since it made its way to Netflix, despite the controversy that still surrounds it more than a decade out of its theatrical run.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

John Wayne Was Restrained By Six Security Men At The 1973 Oscars

The 2022 Oscars got really awkward when Will Smith marched onstage and slapped Chris Rock over a joke he made about Will’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith. This was reminiscent of another incident that happened back in 1973 but luckily no one was slapped back then. John Wayne wanted to storm the stage and it took six security men to restrain him so no one got hurt.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downton Abbey#A New Era#French Movies#Pelhams#Talbots
Variety

Marilyn Monroe’s Biological Father Revealed in Documentary ‘Marilyn, Her Final Secret’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Label News has just wrapped the production of “Marilyn, Her Final Secret,” an investigative documentary shedding light on the identity of Marilyn Monroe’s biological father whom she never met. Directed by Francois Pomès, the documentary is based on an exclusive DNA research conducted by Ludovic Orlando, an expert in molecular archaeology working in Southern France. Orlando used a hair sample from Monroe which was provided by John Reznikoff, a renown auctioneer and authenticator, as well a saliva sample from the great-grandchild of Monroe’s suspected father, Charles Stanley Gifford. The documentary weaves archive footage...
MOVIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
TechRadar

These five great movies are leaving Netflix at the end of April, don’t sleep on them

Netflix’s relentless drive to become a streaming service reliant on no other broadcast partners is continuing apace. In 2022, the streaming giant will be debuting a brand new movie every week (opens in new tab). Already available to watch are The Adam Project (opens in new tab), he Ryan Reynolds-led family adventure; Against The Ice, a bleak frosty thriller; and Windfall, (opens in new tab) a twisty home-invasion drama.
MOVIES
Collider

Estelle Harris, Beloved Comic Actress, Dead at 93

Beloved comic actress Estelle Harris has passed away at the age of 93. Her son confirmed the news in a report to Deadline, and he was thankfully with his mother in her final moments. The actress passed away of natural causes in her home in Palm Desert, California. Most audiences would recognize Harris for her work as Estelle Costanza on NBC's Seinfeld, though she's more than likely made an impression on viewers of all ages in one project or another.
PALM DESERT, CA
Daily Mail

Sophie McShera oozes confidence in a glamorous metallic crop top and maxi skirt co-ord at the Downton Abbey: A New Era premiere

Sophie McShera oozed confidence as she strut down the red carpet at the Downton Abbey: A New Era premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on Monday night. The actress, 36, who plays the timid assistant cook Daisy Robinson, wowed in a glamorous metallic crop top with diamond detail and a maxi skirt co-ord while flashing her toned midriff.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Robert Downey Jr Looks Unrecognizable With Full Head Of White Hair Filming New Film: Photos

The ‘Iron Man’ actor, 57, was spotting filming alongside Cillian Murphy for Christopher Nolan’s new drama ‘Oppenheimer.’. Robert Downey Jr. is a master at transforming for his movie roles and he proved it once again when he was spotted filming in New York on Tuesday, April 12. The 57-year-old thespian looked unrecognizable sporting a full head of white hair as he worked on a scene with Cillian Murphy for Christipher Nolan’s new historical drama Oppenheimer.
MOVIES
Vogue

Pregnant Tuppence Middleton Delivers “A New Take On Old Hollywood Glamour” In Valentino At The Downton Premiere

The black Valentino dress Tuppence Middleton wore to the London premiere of Downton Abbey: A New Era might look exquisitely simple, but the off-the-shoulder crepe couture design made the pregnant actor feel invincible. The timeless look – “a new take on old Hollywood glamour,” says Middleton – is in keeping with the star’s polished gothic style, which she has been honing with the help of her stylist Holly White, and the romance surrounding the much-loved period drama.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IndieWire

IndieWire

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy