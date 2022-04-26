ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Measuring the 'wettability' of graphene and other 2D materials

By Institute for Basic Science
Cover picture for the articleWettability of a material is the ability of a liquid to maintain contact with a solid surface, and it is proportional to hydrophilicity and inversely proportional to hydrophobicity. It is one of the most important properties of a solid, and understanding the wettability of different substrates is essential for various industrial...

scitechdaily.com

New Materials Enable Cheaper Solar Cells That Are Easier To Make

New solar cell devices that are cheaper and easier to make could soon make their way to market thanks to materials made at Imperial College London. Traditional solar cells are made of silicon, which has high efficiency and stability but is very expensive to produce and can only be manufactured in rigid panels.
ENGINEERING
scitechdaily.com

Graphene Quantum Magic Delivers a New Class of Superconducting Material

Superconductors are materials that conduct electrical current with almost no electrical resistance at all. This property makes them particularly appealing for a variety of applications, including loss-less power cables, electric motors and generators, and powerful electromagnets that can be utilized for MRI imaging and magnetic levitating trains. Nagoya University researchers have now detailed the superconducting properties of a new class of superconducting material, magic-angle twisted bilayer graphene.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Research reveals a new mechanism to transfer chirality between molecules in the nanoscale field

If we compare the right to the left hand, we can see these are specular images—that is, like symmetrical shapes reflected in a mirror—and they cannot superimpose on each other. This property is chirality, a feature of the matter that plays with the symmetry of biological structures at different scales, from the DNA molecule to the tissues of the heart muscle.
CHEMISTRY
scitechdaily.com

Learning Chemical Networks Give Life a Chiral Twist – Symmetry Breaking To Optimize Energy Harvesting

Chirality preference in living matter may arise spontaneously to optimize energy harvesting. When one holds a right hand in front of a mirror, the reflected image of a left hand can be seen, and vice versa. Louis Pasteur observed in 1848 that organic molecules are similar to human hands in that they occur in mirror-image pairs of left- and right-handed versions. We now know that this handedness, or chirality (from the Greek word for “hand”), is a hallmark of organic molecules.
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raman Spectroscopy#Cmsd
Nature.com

Reversely trapping atoms from a perovskite surface for high-performance and durable fuel cell cathodes

Atom trapping of scarce precious metals onto a suitable support at high temperatures has emerged as an effective approach to build thermally stable single-atom catalysts. Here, following a similar mechanism based on atom trapping through support effects, we demonstrate a reverse atom-trapping strategy to controllably extract strontium atoms from a rigid lanthanum strontium cobalt ferrite ((La0.6Sr0.4)0.95Co0.2Fe0.8O3âˆ’Î´, LSCF) surface with ease. The lattice oxygen redox activity of LSCF is accordingly fine-tuned, leading to enhanced cathode performance in a solid-oxide fuel cell. An over 30âˆ’70% increases in maximum power density of the single cells at intermediate temperatures is achieved by LSCF with surface strontium vacancies compared to the pristine surface. In addition, the strontium-deficient surface excludes strontium segregation and formation of electrochemically inert SrO islands, thus improving the longevity of the cathode. This development can be broadly applicable for modifying structurally stable oxide surfaces, and opens more possibilities of scalable single-atom extraction strategies.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

In vivo magnetic resonance imaging study of the hip joint capsule in the flexion abduction external rotation position

Although the flexion abduction external rotation (FABER) test is a useful hip provocation test, hip soft tissue characteristics in the FABER position remain unclear. This study investigated the in-vivo joint capsule characteristics, including its articular cavity area and relation to the fat pad surrounded by the joint capsule and pericapsular muscles, in the FABER position using magnetic resonance imaging. Thirteen hips from 13 healthy volunteers were analyzed. The images were obtained, with the participant hips at 15Â°-extension, 45Â°-flexion, and in the FABER position, to analyze the articular cavity size and fat pad and calculate these ratios to size of the femoral neck. The articular cavity area and its ratio to the femoral neck were significantly greatest in the FABER position, followed by those in the hip flexion and extension. Additionally, the area of the fat pad in the inter-pericapsular muscle space and its ratio to the femoral neck in the FABER position were significantly larger than those in the hip flexion and, as a tendency, larger than those in hip extension. To the best of our knowledge, this is the first in-vivo study to show the interrelationship among the joint capsule, pericapsular muscles, and fat pad in the FABER position.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Predicting the lattice thermal conductivity of alloyed compounds from the perspective of configurational entropy

Accurate evaluation of lattice thermal conductivity is usually a tough task from the theoretical side, especially for alloyed systems with fractional stoichiometry. Using the tetradymite family as a prototypical class of examples, we propose a reliable approach for rapid prediction on the lattice thermal conductivity at arbitrary composition by utilizing the concept of configurational entropy. Instead of performing time-consuming first-principles calculations, the lattice thermal conductivities of any alloyed tetradymites can be readily obtained from a few samples with integer stoichiometry. The strong predictive power is demonstrated by good agreement between our results and those reported experimentally. In principle, such an effective method can be applicable to any other material families, which is very beneficial for high-throughput design of systems with desired thermal conductivity.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Fabrication of devices featuring covalently linked MoS"“graphene heterostructures

The most widespread method for the synthesis of 2D"“2D heterostructures is the direct growth of one material on top of the other. Alternatively, flakes of different materials can be manually stacked on top of each other. Both methods typically involve stacking 2D layers through van der Waals forces-such that these materials are often referred to as van der Waals heterostructures-and are stacked one crystal or one device at a time. Here we describe the covalent grafting of 2H-MoS2 flakes onto graphene monolayers embedded in field-effect transistors. A bifunctional molecule featuring a maleimide and a diazonium functional group was used, known to connect to sulfide- and carbon-based materials, respectively. MoS2 flakes were exfoliated, functionalized by reaction with the maleimide moieties and then anchored to graphene by the diazonium groups. This approach enabled the simultaneous functionalization of several devices. The electronic properties of the resulting heterostructure are shown to be dominated by the MoS2"“graphene interface.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Team demonstrates rare form of electricity in ultra-thin material

The nanoscopic equivalent of stacking a deck of cards—layering materials a mere few atoms thick atop one another—has emerged as a favorite pastime of material scientists and electrical engineers worldwide. Just as cards can differ by suit and value, the properties of those atomically thin 2D materials can...
Phys.org

Breakthrough for efficient and high-speed spintronic devices

Sharing real-time information requires complex networks of systems. A promising approach for speeding up data storage devices consists of switching the magnetization, or the electrons' spin, of magnetic materials with ultra-short femtosecond laser pulses. But, how the spin evolves in the nanoworld on extremely short time scales, in one millionth of one billionth of a second, has remained largely mysterious. The team of Professor François Légaré at the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS) has made a major breakthrough in this field, in collaboration with TU Wien, Austria, the French national synchrotron facility (SOLEIL) and other international partners. Their work was published in the journal Optica.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

GEOM, energy-annotated molecular conformations for property prediction and molecular generation

Machine learning (ML) outperforms traditional approaches in many molecular design tasks. ML models usually predict molecular properties from a 2D chemical graph or a single 3D structure, but neither of these representations accounts for the ensemble of 3D conformers that are accessible to a molecule. Property prediction could be improved by using conformer ensembles as input, but there is no large-scale dataset that contains graphs annotated with accurate conformers and experimental data. Here we use advanced sampling and semi-empirical density functional theory (DFT) to generate 37 million molecular conformations for over 450,000 molecules. The Geometric Ensemble Of Molecules (GEOM) dataset contains conformers for 133,000 species from QM9, and 317,000 species with experimental data related to biophysics, physiology, and physical chemistry. Ensembles of 1,511 species with BACE-1 inhibition data are also labeled with high-quality DFT free energies in an implicit water solvent, and 534 ensembles are further optimized with DFT. GEOM will assist in the development of models that predict properties from conformer ensembles, and generative models that sample 3D conformations.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Keeping sight of copper in single-atom catalysts for electrochemical carbon dioxide reduction

Carbon dioxide can be electrochemically converted into valuable multi-carbon products using Cu-based single-atom catalysts. However, transient cluster formation, which is undetectable using ex-situ techniques, may be responsible for C2+ products. Here we discuss these observations to highlight the need for operando characterisation when defining active sites. The advent of single-atom...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Three-dimensional structure determination of protein complexes using matrix-landing mass spectrometry

Native mass spectrometry (MS) is increasingly used to provide complementary data to electron microscopy (EM) for protein structure characterization. Beyond the ability to provide mass measurements of gas-phase biomolecular ions, MS instruments offer the ability to purify, select, and precisely control the spatial location of these ions. Here we present a modified Orbitrap MS system capable of depositing a native MS ion beam onto EM grids. We further describe the use of a chemical landing matrix that preserves the structural integrity of the deposited particles. With this system we obtain a three-dimensional reconstruction of the 800"‰kDa protein complex GroEL from gas-phase deposited GroEL ions. These data provide direct evidence that non-covalent protein complexes can indeed retain their condensed-phase structures following ionization and vaporization. Finally, we describe how further developments of this technology could pave the way to an integrated MS-EM technology with promise to provide improved cryo-EM sample preparation over conventional plunge-freezing techniques.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Scalable and low-cost fabrication of flexible WS photodetectors on polycarbonate

We present a low-cost and easy-to-implement technique to fabricate large-area WS2 photodetector devices onto transparent and flexible polycarbonate substrates. The method relies on the deposition of large-area (in the cm scale) thin films (~30"‰nm thick) of WS2 by a recently introduced abrasion-induced method. Interdigitated electrical contacts are then deposited by thermal evaporation through a shadow mask. The photodetectors present well-balanced performances with an good trade-off between responsivity (up to 144"‰mA/W at a source-drain voltage of 10"‰V and illumination power of 1"‰Î¼W) and response time (down to ~70"‰Âµs) and a detectivity value of 108 Jones. We found that the devices perform very reversibly upon several illumination and straining cycles and we found a moderate device-to-device variation.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Dynamics of ultrafast phase transitions in MgF triggered by laser-induced THz coherent phonons

The advent of free-electron lasers opens new routes for experimental high-pressure physics, which allows studying dynamics of condensed matter with femtosecond resolution. A rapid compression, that can be caused by laser-induced shock impact, leads to the cascade of high-pressure phase transitions. Despite many decades of study, a complete understanding of the lattice response to such a compression remains elusive. Moreover, in the dynamical case (in contrast to quasi-static loading) the thresholds of phase transitions can change significantly. Using the third harmonic pump"“probe technique combined with molecular dynamics to simulate the terahertz (THz) spectrum, we revealed the dynamics of ultrafast laser-induced phase transitions in MgF2 in all-optical experiment. Tight focusing of femtosecond laser pulse into the transparent medium leads to the generation of sub-TPa shock waves and THz coherent phonons. The laser-induced shock wave propagation drastically displaces atoms in the lattice, which leads to phase transitions. We registered a cascade of ultrafast laser-induced phase transitions (P42/mnm â‡’"‰Pa-3"‰ â‡’ Pnam) in magnesium fluoride as a change in the spectrum of coherent phonons. The phase transition has the characteristic time of 5"“10 ps, and the lifetime of each phase is on the order of 40"“60 ps. In addition, phonon density of states, simulated by molecular dynamics, together with third-harmonic time-resolved spectra prove that laser-excited phonons in a bulk of dielectrics are generated by displacive excitation (DECP) mechanism in plasma mediated conditions.
PHYSICS
Phys.org

Zero-index metamaterials offer new insights into the foundations of quantum mechanics

In physics, as in life, it's always good to look at things from different perspectives. Since the beginning of quantum physics, how light moves and interacts with matter around it has mostly been described and understood mathematically through the lens of its energy. In 1900, Max Planck used energy to explain how light is emitted by heated objects, a seminal study in the foundation of quantum mechanics. In 1905, Albert Einstein used energy when he introduced the concept of photon.
PHYSICS
Phys.org

Researchers update measurement ratios key for inertial confinement fusion experiments

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) researchers have refined the measurement of the gamma (γ)-to-neutron branching ratio in deuterium-tritium (D-T) fusion reactions. This reaction is a viable candidate for fusion energy, as it is known to have the largest cross section at center-of-mass energies below 500 keV. There are different...
SCIENCE

