Lexington, KY

Chris Stapleton Shares Heartfelt Message After Performing In His Home State

By Kelly Fisher
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Chris Stapleton posted a heartfelt message following a recent show at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. The award-winning country artist shared his gratitude for playing music — particularly, to crowds of 40,000 people — and being able to give back. Stapleton shared the message along with Outlaw State of Kind, the charity organization that he and his wife, Morgane Stapleton , launched to support “causes close to their heart.” Stapleton shared in his Instagram caption:

“Every night we walk on a stage, we do our best to help people forget their troubles or celebrate or remember or hope or heal. Every night we play, a portion of those profits always goes to charity.
“As a musician I can’t think of a greater honor than reaching a point where we can play a show for 40,000 people and give all of the profits back to a community that has been so unfailingly loyal and supportive. It is a tremendously pure and rewarding moment to get to provide the medicine that is music in that space. I’m grateful to everyone who came to the show and to all of the musicians, managers, agents and crew members that made this moment possible.”

The Stapletons founded Outlaw State of Kind in 2016. The organization is administered by the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. The Kentucky-born “Tennessee Whiskey” singer hosted “A Concert for Kentucky” in Lexington, raising over $1 million for the Outlaw State of Kind Hometown Fund, administered by the Blue Grass Community Foundation, at the sold-out show. Willie Nelson and Family , Sheryl Crow and Madeline Edwards also performed at the event, according to Outlaw State of Kind . See Stapleton’s post here :

Jannifer Justice
3d ago

God Bless You Sweetie And Your Band Your Music Is Awesome Listen To It All The Time Thanks For Your Heartfelt Donation Back To Your Hometown

