East Bay water agency considering fining residents for excess water usage

By Matt Bigler
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ba20B_0fKdwxAa00

Last week's rainstorms may have helped push off this year's fire season, but weren't enough to mitigate the ongoing drought in the area. As a result, some Bay Area water agencies are considering mandatory water conservation policies.

The East Bay Municipal Utility District is considering capping the amount of water that individual households can use, and may reach a decision Tuesday afternoon.

The district is expected to pass an excessive water use penalty ordinance that was previously in place during the last major drought.

Essentially, it will set a threshold for water use and if customers go over, they can be fined.

"Every drop really does matter, and as a community, whether we take small actions or large actions, it all makes a difference," said district spokesperson Andrea Pook

The water threshold would be over 1,600 gallons per day, and the average household only uses 200 gallons a day.

Other Bay Area counties are working on water conservation as well.

"I think we're trying to limit our water use and just be prudent," said Sue Bloom in Marin County .

The East Bay agency is also considering adding a drought surcharge to all customers' bills to cover the cost of purchasing supplemental water during the drought.

