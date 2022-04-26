ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York’s SummerStage Announces 2022 Season Lineup: George Clinton, Herbie Hancock, Waxahatchee, More

By Jem Aswad
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
City Parks Foundation has announced the 2022 season of Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage , New York City’s outdoor performing arts festival, bringing nearly 90 free and benefit shows to Central Park and 12 neighborhood parks across the five boroughs. The full lineup appears below.

Citywide parks and venues hosting SummerStage this season include Marcus Garvey Park in Harlem, Von King Park and The Coney Island Amphitheater in Brooklyn, Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in Queens, Crotona Park in the Bronx, Corporal Thompson Park in Staten Island, as well as the newly refurbished SummerStage flagship venue at Rumsey Playfield in Central Park. All performances will be free and open to the public, except for benefit concerts, and select shows will also be live-streamed on SummerStageAnywhere.org.

Opening the season on Saturday, June 11 in Central Park will be a free performance from legendary jazz pianist and composer Herbie Hancock in association with the Blue Note Jazz Festival. Other highlights throughout the summer and fall include a K-Pop lineup of Brave Girls, Golden Child and AleXa in association with Korean Culture Center New York at Central Park on July 10;  Brazilian Latin Grammy’s Lifetime Achievement Awardee Ney Matogrosso with Brazilian-Mexican folk-rock group Francisco El Hombre and queer duo Fado Bicha on July 17 in Central Park; benefit shows in Central Park to help support City Parks Foundation’s free performances with Modest Mouse; Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown with funk, hip-hop group Tank and the Bangas, rapper Big Freedia, percussionist Cyril Neville and others on June 13; funk legend George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic with rock band Dopapod and soul music band Pimps of Joytime on June 15; Scottish indie-rock band Belle & Sebastian with Los Bitchos on June 16; The Wild Hearts Tour with indie rock vocalist Sharon Van Etten, indie-folk, singer-songwriter Angel Olsen, and singer and multiinstrumentalist Julien Baker on August 20 and 21; a free outdoor screening of the Oscar and Grammy award-winning documentary “Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” for its second year on June 17, commemorating Juneteenth; and much more —  details will be announced on www.SummerStage.org .

SummerStage will once again partner with Rooftop Films to feature international short films prior to Central Park shows this season; films will be announced at a later date.

Capital One is the festival’s multi-year title sponsor (Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage) and its official bank and credit card. Supporting sponsors include iStar, Subaru, Bloomberg Philanthropies, BABE, National Grid, Lewis Brisbois and United Airlines.

SummerStage 2022 Schedule

Date Time Artists Park Type of Show
Sat, Jun 4 7:00 PM Aurora presents the Gods We Can Trust tour / Sub Urban Central Park Benefit
Wed, Jun 8 6:00 PM Modest Mouse / The Cribs Central Park Benefit
Sat, Jun 11 7:00 PM Herbie Hancock / Keyon Harrold in association with Blue Note Jazz Festival Central Park Free
Mon, Jun 13 6:00 PM Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown / Tank & the Bangas / Big Freedia / Cyril Neville / George Porter Jr. & Dumpstaphunk / The Soul Rebels Central Park Benefit
Wed, Jun 15 6:00 PM George Clinton & Parliment Funkadelic / Dopapod / Pimps of Joytime Central Park Benefit
Thu, Jun 16 6:00 PM Belle & Sebastian / Los Bitchos Central Park Benefit
Fri, Jun 17 7:30 PM Summer of Soul (….or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) Marcus Garvey Park Free
Sat, Jun 18 4:00 PM THE AUSSIE BBQ: Baker Boy / Electric Fields / G Flip / Haiku Hands / Peking Duk / You Am I in association with Sounds Australia Central Park Free
Mon, Jun 20 8:00 PM THE METROPOLITAN OPERA SUMMER RECITAL featuring Brittany Renee, Ben Bliss and Justin Austin Central Park Free
Tue, Jun 21 7:00 PM Fête de la Musique: MC Solaar / Bon Entendeur / Hyphen Hyphen in association with France Rocks and FIAF Central Park Free
Wed, Jun 22 6:00 PM Waxahatchee / Swearin’ / Ohmme / Delphine Blue DJ Set Central Park Free
Wed, Jun 22 7:00 PM THE METROPOLITAN OPERA SUMMER RECITAL featuring Brittany Renee, Ben Bliss and Justin Austin Brooklyn Bridge Park Free
Thu, Jun 23 7:00 PM THE METROPOLITAN OPERA SUMMER RECITAL featuring Brittany Olivia Logan, Cierra Byrd and Vladyslav Buialskyi Jackie Robinson Park Free
Thu, Jun 23 6:00 PM Lawrence & MisterWives Sounds of Summer Tour / Winetka Bowling League Central Park Benefit
Sat, Jun 25 4:00 PM THE METROPOLITAN OPERA SUMMER RECITAL featuring Brittany Olivia Logan, Cierra Byrd and Vladyslav Buialskyi Williamsbridge Oval Park Free
Sat, Jun 25 4:00 PM Only in Queens: Queens Live! Flushing Meadows-Corona Park Free
Sat, Jun 25 7:00 PM Stephanie Mills / Keni Burke / Ted Smooth / DJ J-Ronin Coney Island Amphitheater Free
Sun, Jun 26 4:00 PM Monobloco / Nailah Blackman / DJ Patricktor4 Flushing Meadows-Corona Park Free
Mon, Jun 27 7:00 PM THE METROPOLITAN OPERA SUMMER RECITAL featuring Brittany Olivia Logan, Cierra Byrd and Vladyslav Buialskyi Socrates Sculpture Park Free
Wed, Jun 29 7:00 PM THE METROPOLITAN OPERA SUMMER RECITAL featuring Brittany Olivia Logan, Cierra Byrd and Vladyslav Buialskyi Cloves Lakes Park Free
Sat, Jul 2 6:00 PM Patrick Watson w/ Attacca Quartet / Elisapie / La Force in association with the Consulate General of Canada in New York Central Park Free
Sun, Jul 3 7:00 PM Michael Franti & Spearhead Central Park Benefit
Wed, Jul 6 6:00 PM Barenaked Ladies Last Summer On Earth Tour / Gin Blossoms / Toad the Wet Sprocket Central Park Benefit
Fri, Jul 8 7:00 PM Universal Latino Presents: New Generation! in association with the LAMC Coney Island Amphitheater Free
Sat, Jul 9 3:00 PM Carla Morrison / Love of Lesbian / Dannylux / Canyon Cody DJ Set in association with LAMC Central Park Free
Sun, Jul 10 7:00 PM KOREA GAYOJE: Brave Girls / Golden Child / AleXa in association with the Korean Cultural Center New York Central Park Free
Sun, Jul 10 7:00 PM Puerto Rican Power / Domingo Quinones / Lower East Salsa Coney Island Amphitheater Free
Wed, Jul 13 8:00 PM Art Move Concept/ Passionfruit Dance Company Central Park Free
Fri, Jul 15 6:00 PM Nai Ni Chen Dance Company/ ALL ARTS “Past, Present, Future” featuring Ayodele Casel and Les Ballet Afrik Flushing Meadows-Corona Park Free
Sat, Jul 16 7:00 PM Revive Big Band feat. Thaïs Lona and friends / Melanie Charles / Erika the DJ Central Park Free
Sat, Jul 16 6:00 PM ChocQuibTown / Nanpa Basico / Salt Cathedral DJ Set in association with New Latin Wave Flushing Meadows-Corona Park Free
Sun, Jul 17 6:00 PM Ney Matogrosso / Francisco El Hombre / Fado Bicha / Surma DJ Set in association with Arte Institute Central Park Free
Wed, Jul 20 7:00 PM Cory Henry / Rustam Ospanoff DJ Set Central Park Free
Thu, Jul 21 6:00 PM MIKE’s Young World 2 with Special Guest Slick Rick Von King Park Free
Thu, Jul 21 6:00 PM Lucy Dacus / Hop Along Central Park Benefit
Fri, Jul 22 6:00 PM Dallas Black Dance Theatre Von King Park Free
Sat, Jul 23 3:00 PM Everyday People feat. WurlD Central Park Free
Sat, Jul 23 6:00 PM Sampa The Great / Pink Siifu / Alisa Ali DJ Set in association with meanred Von King Park Free
Sun, Jul 24 6:00 PM Black Midi / Sal Valentinetti / Alisa Ali DJ Set hosted by Sarah Squirm Central Park Free
Sun, Jul 24 4:00 PM A Party Called Rosie Perez Von King Park Free
Wed, Jul 27 7:00 PM Parcels In Concert Central Park Benefit
Thu, Jul 28 7:00 PM Caribou / Ela Minus / Toribio DJ Set in association with meanred Central Park Free
Sat, Jul 30 6:00 PM Saba / Eryn Allen Kane / theMIND in association with moveforward music Central Park Free
Sun, Jul 31 6:00 PM Sons of Kemet / Makaya McCraven / DJ Lindsey Central Park Free
Wed, Aug 3 6:00 PM Doris Muñoz / Film Screening: Mija / Helado Negro / Silvana Estrada / Jacks Haupt in association with Rooftop films and Disney Original Documentary Central Park Free
Thu, Aug 4 5:00 PM Budos Band / Rogê / hosted by Tom Ferrie in association with Maker Park Radio Corporal Thompson Park Free
Thu, Aug 4 6:00 PM Andy Grammar and Fitz & the Tantrums Central Park Benefit
Fri, Aug 5 6:00 PM Maimouna Keita African Dance Company Corporal Thompson Park Free
Sat, Aug 6 3:00 PM Basement Bhangra 25th Birthday Bash: DJ Rekha / Jasmine Sandlas / Red Baraat / Ganavya /Raaginder / David Sharma / Sikh Knowledge / DJ Ushka / ZEEMUFFIN / Ajna Dance / Rajuju Brown Central Park Free
Sat, Aug 6 5:00 PM Ana Tijoux / Meridian Brothers / Bembona DJ Set Corporal Thompson Park Free
Sun, Aug 7 3:00 PM “El Rey Supremo” Luis Vargas / El Gran Alcover / Grupo De Ahora / Telemundo Central Park Free
Sun, Aug 7 4:00 PM Staten Island celebrates Jessie Lee Daniels with Force MDs & Friends DJ S1 and Fred “Bugsy” Buggs Corporal Thompson Park Free
Thu, Aug 11 7:00 PM Tony Vega / George Lamond / Uptown Vinyl Supreme Crotona Park Free
Thu, Aug 11 7:00 PM Spread Love Hip-Hop Jam Hosted by Ralph Mc Daniels and DJ Scratch Coney Island Amphitheater Free
Fri, Aug 12 6:00 PM Urban Bush Women / Cheri L. Stokes Crotona Park Free
Sat, Aug 13 7:00 PM VP Records presents Dancehall meets Hip Hop 90s style: Wayne Wonder hosted by Ralph McDaniels Central Park Free
Sat, Aug 13 7:00 PM Shatta Wale / Wiyaala Crotona Park Free
Sun, Aug 14 6:00 PM Patoranking / Flavour / Juls / Superhero DJ Jon Quick & friends with co-hosts Lisa Yaro & Osei The Dark Secret Central Park Free
Sun, Aug 14 4:00 PM Kid Capri’s Block Party Live feat. Vina Love and The Hoodies Crotona Park Free
Thu, Aug 18 7:00 PM The Last Poets / Impact Repertory Theatre & The Harlem Bomb Shelter / DJ Greg Caz in association with Jazzmobile Marcus Garvey Park Free
Fri, Aug 19 6:00 PM OMAR Edwards | Tap Master / LaTasha Barnes Dance in association with Jazzmobile Marcus Garvey Park Free
Sat, Aug 20 6:00 PM MAROONS & SUFFRAGETTES: A GREG TATE TRIBUTE CONCERT

CELEBRATING THE 20TH ANNIVERSARY OF BURNT SUGAR/DANZ

A Tate Family program featuring Burnt Sugar/Danz, Burnt Sugar The Arkestra Chamber,

Harriet Tubman, Resistance Revival Chorus, Bardo Steppers, and DJ Reborn

Marcus Garvey Park Free Sat, Aug 20 6:00 PM The Wild Hearts Tour with Sharon Van Etten / Angel Olsen / Julien Baker Central Park Benefit Sun, Aug 21 6:00 PM The Wild Hearts Tour with Sharon Van Etten / Angel Olsen / Julien Baker Central Park Benefit Sun, Aug 21 4:00 PM Red Alert & friends feat. Case and Wil Traxx Marcus Garvey Park Free Tue, Aug 23 6:00 PM The Decemberists – Arise from the Bunkers / Brigid Mae Power Central Park Benefit
Fri, Aug 26 7:00 PM CPJF – Jazzmeia Horn and Her Noble Force / Calvin Booker On Tap & Friends in association with Jazzmobile Marcus Garvey Park Free Sat, Aug 27 3:00 PM CPJF – Terence Blanchard featuring the E-Collective and Turtle Island Quartet / Buster Williams & Something More / NIKARA presents Black Wall Street / Vuyo Sotashe Marcus Garvey Park Free Sun, Aug 28 8:00 PM Hubbard St Dance Chicago Central Park Free Sun, Aug 28 3:00 PM CPJF – Archie Shepp & Jason Moran + Special Guest / Melissa Aldana / Bria Skonberg / Pasquale Grasso Tompkins Square Park Free Wed, Aug 31 8:00 PM Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis Central Park Free Thu, Sep 22 6:00 PM Rainbow Kitten Surprise Central Park Benefit

