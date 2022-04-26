ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Evil Promotes Andrea Martin to Series Regular Ahead of Season 3

By Kimberly Roots
TVLine
TVLine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AaGzM_0fKdwa7700

Click here to read the full article.

Evil is firming up its legion of good.

Andrea Martin , who plays Sister Andrea on the Paramount+ drama, will be a series regular in Season 3, TVLine has learned exclusively.

Martin joined Evil in Season 2, playing a nun who became a spiritual advisor of sorts to Mike Colter’s David Acosta. As the season progressed, she warned priest-in-training David that his supernatural visions would become more corporeal the closer he got to God. In the season finale, a demon that had attacked David came after Andrea in her bed. But the feisty sister stabbed it with her crucifix. (Read a full recap .)

Season 3, running 10 episodes, will premiere on Sunday, June 12, and will once more roll out on a weekly basis every Sunday. The new run of episodes will begin moments after Kristen and David’s climactic kiss , and will find the pair dealing with this new wrinkle in their relationship (and David’s now-official priesthood) as well as with “the entity,” an espionage unit within the Catholic church. At the same time, Ben will find his brain a little broken as he reckons with the cases they haven’t been able to solve, so he hooks up with a science league “and reconnects to his roots of empiricism and science and a fact-based world,” Aasif Mandvi recently told TVLine. “But again, you know, that doesn’t work out exactly the way he thought it would.”

In addition to Evil , SCTV alum Martin’s long TV resume includes The Good Fight , Great News , Difficult People and a bunch of voice roles in series like Mickey and the Roadster Racers , Kim Possible and The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius .

Are you excited that Sister Andrea will have more of a presence in Evil Season 3? Sound off in the comments!

More from TVLine Best of TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Chicago Med: Kristen Hager Exits Series

Click here to read the full article. Dr. Stevie Hammer’s absence from Chicago Med appears to be a permanent one: Her portrayer Kristen Hager has exited the NBC medical drama after half a season as a series regular, TVLine has confirmed. Hager joined the show in the current seventh season’s premiere as a physician in the emergency department. She last appeared in Episode 14 in early March, during which Stevie reconciled with her bipolar mother and then decided to go to Michigan to give her marriage with her estranged husband another try. After sharing some will-they-or-won’t-they back and forth with Dr....
CHICAGO, IL
TVLine

Teri Polo Joins NCIS as [Spoiler]'s Ex

Click here to read the full article. A current NCIS series regular is having a branch added to their family tree. Teri Polo (The Fosters, Good Trouble) is joining the CBS procedural as the estranged wife of Gary Cole’s Alden Parker, TVLine has confirmed. Per Deadline, Polo’s character, Vivian Kolchak, is a former FBI agent who left the FBI after her divorce to take a Defense Department job as a paranormal investigator. The actress’ recurring role kicks off in NCIS‘ Season 19 finale on May 23 and will continue into Season 20. Polo was most recently seen in Fox’s short-lived The Big Leap. NCIS is...
TV SERIES
TVLine

CBS Sets Season Finale Dates for NCIS, Ghosts and 17 Others, One Series Finale

Click here to read the full article. CBS apparently has its “Eye” on the end of the TV season, and thus has announced season finale dates for 19 of its shows, plus at least one series finale. To date, CBS has renewed for the 2022-23 season only the following scripted shows: Bob Hearts Abishola, The Neighborhood, Young Sheldon, Ghosts and CSI: Vegas. Bull, meanwhile, is the only announced series finale. So far. [Thunderclap] In the demo, Survivor is currently CBS’ top-rated entertainment program of the 2021-22 season (with Live+7 DVR playback factored in), followed by The Amazing Race, NCIS, The Equalizer, FBI and...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'NCIS' Adding Recurring Character Starting in Season 19 Finale

The NCIS Season 19 finale will introduce a new character who will later play a big part in the upcoming 20th season. Meet the Parents star Teri Polo was cast as the ex-wife of Gary Cole's character, hinting that NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker's personal life will be featured in future episodes. CBS picked up NCIS for Season 20 last month.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naomi Campbell
Person
Ethan Peck
Person
Mike Colter
Person
Cameron Diaz
Person
Aasif Mandvi
Person
Andrea Martin
Popculture

'Grey's Anatomy' 2-Hour Season 18 Finale Date Revealed

ABC unveiled its season finale slate, including Grey's Anatomy. The long-running medical drama will end its 18th season with a two-hour finale on Thursday, May 26, at 8 p.m. ET. The series has already been picked up for Season 19, so fans can expect a dramatic cliffhanger for the Grey-Sloan Memorial staff.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount#Catholic#Sctv
Deadline

Rob Lowe & Son John Owen Lowe To Star In Netflix Comedy Series ‘Unstable’ From Victor Fresco

Click here to read the full article. Rob Lowe is regularly trolled on social media by his son John Owen Lowe and the duo are now turning this experience into a comedy series for Netflix. The streamer has ordered Unstable, which was co-created by the Lowes and Santa Clarita Diet creator Victor Fresco. Set in a cutting-edge biotech research company, the series stars John Owen Lowe as socially-challenged son who goes to work for his very successful, wildly eccentric father, played by Rob Lowe, in order to save him from disaster. The trio will exec produce the series, which is produced by the...
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

NCIS Just Added A New Character To Give More Backstory For Gary Cole's Agent Parker

Although Mark Harmon’s name is still shown in the NCIS Season 19 credits, he hasn’t appeared on the hit CBS series since the episode “Great Wide Open.” Following Leroy Jethro Gibbs’ departure from a life of law enforcement, Gary Cole’s Alden Parker took over as team leader, and viewers have picked up bits and pieces about both his pre-NCIS life and what he’s like outside of the workplace. Now word’s come in that another key corner of Parker’s backstory is being opened up, as his ex-wife is being introduced.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Downton Abbey star reveals SURPRISE pregnancy: see baby bump photos

There was a surprise in store for Downton Abbey fans on Monday night. Actress Tuppence Middleton hit the red carpet for the movie's premiere at Leicester Square – and revealed a baby bump in the process!. WATCH: Downton Abbey's releases second trailer and hints at trouble ahead for couple.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Ben Lloyd-Hughes & Tom Weston-Jones on 'Sanditon' Season 2 Finale and the History Between Their Characters

[Editor’s note: The following contains major spoilers for Season 2 of Sanditon.]The second season of Sanditon, which airs in the U.S. on Masterpiece on PBS, brought several gasp-worthy moments, especially when it came to romance and Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams). While one potential suitor proved to be less than he’d built himself up to be, the other was too afraid to voice his true feelings, but thankfully there will be a third season for it to get sorted.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Downton Abbey star reveals Matthew Goode's character's fate ahead of sequel release

Downton Abbey: A New Era star Hugh Dancy has revealed some intriguing details about the upcoming sequel including the fate of Matthew Goode's character, Henry Talbot, who has been noticeably absent in recent promotional material for the highly-anticipated movie. The actor, who is set to portray a film maker named...
MOVIES
TVLine

Tony Winner Robert Morse, Who Played Mad Men's Bert Cooper, Dead at 90

Click here to read the full article. Two-time Tony Award winner Robert Morse, best known to TV audiences for his role as Bertram Cooper on AMC’s Mad Men, has died at the age of 90, according to The Hollywood Reporter. A cause of death has not been disclosed. “My good pal Bobby Morse has passed away at age 90. A huge talent and a beautiful spirit,” The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story co-creator Larry Karaszewski wrote on Twitter. “Sending love to his son Charlie [and] daughter Allyn. Had so much fun hanging with Bobby over the years — filming...
CELEBRITIES
theplaylist.net

‘Under The Banner Of Heaven’ Review: Andrew Garfield & Daisy Edgar-Jones Star In Dustin Lance Black’s Mormon Detective Thriller

FX/Hulu’s big play for Emmy glory in this incredibly crowded season is an adaptation of Jon Krakauer’s excellent 2003 book “Under the Banner of Heaven,” a historical analysis of the history of Mormonism in this country framed alongside a dissection of a brutal murder case from 1984 in the state of Utah. While the book had the context of the history of the origin of the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints and how it got twisted into the mindset of the fundamentalist sect of Mormonism that pushed Ron and Dan Lafferty to commit brutal murder, the show feels at the beginning like it wants badly to be more “True Detective” and less Ken Burns, improving in the third and fourth episodes as it becomes more about a broken community than a specific murder. Still, it’s a program that sometimes gets lost between its ideas—awkwardly jamming flashbacks to the foundation of this faith into a story that feels like it desperately wants to be an edgy crime drama. Luckily, a stellar ensemble holds the project together, but it’s also yet another one of those multi-episode series that takes what could have been a brilliant 120-minute movie and stretches it into a season. It’s becoming an epidemic.
MOVIES
TVLine

Sanditon Season 2 Finale Recap: Three Breakups and a Wedding — Grade It!

Click here to read the full article. Liars were exposed and two romances came to an abrupt end on Sanditon‘s exciting Season 2 finale Sunday night on PBS. The moment of truth came for artist Charles Lockhart when Sidney’s trunk arrived from Antigua containing a letter that warned Tom and Arthur about the portraitist and his desire to steal Georgiana’s sizable inheritance. Tom, Mary and Arthur showed up to the Hankins’ home just in time to stop Georgiana from running away and marrying the charlatan, and the dreamy young woman was once again disabused of her blind trust in romance. Georgiana...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine

40K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy