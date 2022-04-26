Evil Promotes Andrea Martin to Series Regular Ahead of Season 3
Evil is firming up its legion of good.
Andrea Martin , who plays Sister Andrea on the Paramount+ drama, will be a series regular in Season 3, TVLine has learned exclusively.
Martin joined Evil in Season 2, playing a nun who became a spiritual advisor of sorts to Mike Colter’s David Acosta. As the season progressed, she warned priest-in-training David that his supernatural visions would become more corporeal the closer he got to God. In the season finale, a demon that had attacked David came after Andrea in her bed. But the feisty sister stabbed it with her crucifix. (Read a full recap .)
Season 3, running 10 episodes, will premiere on Sunday, June 12, and will once more roll out on a weekly basis every Sunday. The new run of episodes will begin moments after Kristen and David’s climactic kiss , and will find the pair dealing with this new wrinkle in their relationship (and David’s now-official priesthood) as well as with “the entity,” an espionage unit within the Catholic church. At the same time, Ben will find his brain a little broken as he reckons with the cases they haven’t been able to solve, so he hooks up with a science league “and reconnects to his roots of empiricism and science and a fact-based world,” Aasif Mandvi recently told TVLine. “But again, you know, that doesn’t work out exactly the way he thought it would.”
In addition to Evil , SCTV alum Martin’s long TV resume includes The Good Fight , Great News , Difficult People and a bunch of voice roles in series like Mickey and the Roadster Racers , Kim Possible and The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius .
