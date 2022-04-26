ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

P&O Ferries ship left stranded in Irish Sea for two hours after breakdown

By Joanna Partridge
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xUIMh_0fKdwUld00
The European Causeway had a record-breaking number of faults flagged up after an inspection by maritime officials. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

A P&O Ferries passenger ship which operates between Scotland and Northern Ireland was stranded in the Irish Sea for two hours on Tuesday, after a mechanical failure.

The European Causeway, which sails between Cairnryan and Larne, lost power before arriving at the Northern Irish port.

The ferry, which can carry up to 410 passengers and 53 crew, left Cairnryan at about 12.00 BST and had been expected to reach Larne at about 14.00.

Related: Unions call for P&O Ferries boycott for allegedly paying staff less than minimum wage

The coastguard was alerted to a mechanical failure on the vessel at approximately 13.30. A tug was sent to the ferry’s location, while local coastguard teams and lifeboats were put on standby.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said the European Causeway restored power and was escorted to the port. It docked at Larne port shortly before 16.00, according to data from vessel tracking website Marinetraffic , nearly two hours after its scheduled arrival.

During the incident Jonny Wilson, a passenger who said he was onboard the European Causeway, had tweeted that the ferry had been “sat stationery [sic] for over an hour with no power about 30 mins out of Larne”.

P&O Ferries said the ship had experienced a “temporary mechanical issue” before continuing on its “scheduled journey to the port of Larne under its own propulsion”.

The company said there were no reported injuries onboard the ferry, and that all relevant authorities had been informed. A “full independent investigation” would be undertaken in port, the spokesperson added.

The ferry, which P&O said was specially designed to serve the Cairnryan-Larne route , originally entered service in 2000.

All of P&O’s ferries stopped sailing following the group’s mass sacking of 800 workers in March.

Sign up to the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk

The European Causeway was prevented from re-entering service in March by the MCA, which detained it after an inspection uncovered reported “failures on crew familiarisation, vessel documentation and crew training”.

The ferry was later reinspected and was cleared to sail on 8 April.

Mike Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport workers’ union (RMT) said it found reports that the European Causeway was adrift off the coast of Larne “deeply concerning, not least for the agency crew and passengers onboard”.

“The list of offences is now as long as your arm and the government has to step in and protect ferry safety and jobs,” Lynch said, calling on ministers to strip P&O Ferries of its licence to operate its ships.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

First cross-Channel P&O ferry sailing since sackings

P&O Ferries has resumed cross-Channel sailings for the first time since it sacked nearly 800 seafarers.The vessel Spirit of Britain departed Dover for Calais shortly after 11pm on Tuesday carrying freight customers.Passenger services are expected to resume early next week.Earlier in the day another P&O Ferries ship, European Causeway, was adrift five miles off the coast of Northern Ireland for more than an hour on Tuesday afternoon after losing power.The company was widely condemned after replacing 786 crew members with cheaper agency staff on March 17.Chief executive Peter Hebblethwaite told a joint hearing of the Commons’ business and transport committees...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#P O Ferries#The European Causeway#Northern Irish#Bst#Mca#Marinetraffic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Scotland
The Guardian

Putin still has friends in the west – and they’re gaining ground

That picture of Vladimir Putin, alone at the end of a long Kremlin table, may prove one of the enduring images of this war – but it is deceiving. Because although every day brings fresh confirmation that the Russian dictator is drenched in blood, with the rocket attack on Kramatorsk only the latest evidence, he is not friendless. Naturally, he has allies among his fellow brutal world leaders, whether in Minsk, Damascus or Beijing, but he has chums in less expected places too. In a conflict cast by both sides as Putin v the west, the Russian leader has powerful friends behind enemy lines – and, even if his western admirers have had to engage in some deft footwork since the invasion of Ukraine, they are gaining ground.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Video appears to show Ukrainian soldiers shooting Russian prisoner of war

Soldiers fighting for Ukraine appear to shoot a Russian prisoner of war outside a village west of Kyiv in a video posted online. The footage was originally shared on social media app Telegram. The New York Times said it had verified the video and the BBC said it had confirmed the location north of the town of Dmytrivka and found satellite images showing bodies on the ground.
MILITARY
The Guardian

I’ve dealt with Putin before: I know what it will take to defeat this brutal despot

Maksym Kurochkin is a playwright. For almost three years, he and 20 other Ukrainian playwrights had been planning to build a new theatre in the heart of Old Kyiv. The group found a magnificent old structure that they were busy renovating in order to open the Playwrights’ theatre on 12 March. On 24 February, Maksym and his colleagues awoke to the horrific sound of bombs. 12 March came and went. Instead of planning a grand opening for a new theatre, Maksym is now examining military strategies to defeat the Russian invaders. Instead of a pen in his hand, he now carries a weapon.
WORLD
The Guardian

The Guardian

252K+
Followers
66K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy