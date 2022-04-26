ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Titane’ Actor Vincent Lindon to Lead 75th Cannes Film Festival Jury with Noomi Rapace, Jeff Nichols, Asghar Farhadi

By Elsa Keslassy
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g4Cy4_0fKdw9Yr00

Click here to read the full article.

Following a tortuous journey and dozens of crazy rumors, the Cannes Film Festival has landed Vincent Lindon, the French actor of last year’s Palme d’Or winning “Titan,” as jury president of its 75th edition.

Lindon, who won best actor in 2015 for his role in Stephane Brizé’s movie “The Measure of a Man,” will be the first French star to be jury president since Isabelle Huppert in 2009. The festival said “French celebrities have often held this role in an anniversary year, such as Yves Montand in 1987 for the 40th Festival, Gérard Depardieu in 1993 for the 45th Festival, and Isabelle Adjani in 1997 for the 50th.”

The jury will comprise two-time Oscar-winning filmmaker Asghar Farhadi (“A Hero”), as well as U.S. helmer Jeff Nichols (“Take Shelter”), British actor and filmmaker Rebecca Hall (“Passing”), Danish-born Indian actor Deepika Padukone (“Chennai Express”), Swedish actor Noomi Rapace (“Lamb”), Italian actor and director Jasmine Trinca (“Miele”), French director Ladj Ly (“Les Miserables”) and Norwegian filmmaker Joachim Trier (“The Worst Person in the World”). Trinca’s feature debut, “Marcel!,” will be presented
in the Special Screening section at the festival.

“It is a great honor and source of pride to be entrusted, in the midst of the tumult of all the events we are going through in the world, with the splendid, weighty task of chairing the Jury of the 75th International Cannes Film Festival,” said Lindon in a statement.

“With my Jury, we will strive to take the best possible care of the films of the future, all of which carry the same secret hope of courage, loyalty, and freedom, with a mission to move the greatest number of women and men by speaking to them of their common wounds and joys. Culture helps the human soul to rise and hope for tomorrow,” added Lindon.

With the festival kicking off in three weeks, the jury president of Cannes has never been announced so late. Thierry Fremaux, the general delegate of the festival, said during the press conference that the delay was due to talent availability. He previously approached Spanish performer Penelope Cruz who wasn’t available due to another commitment.

Lindon is a longtime friend of Cannes, having had nine films presented at the festival since 1987. He recently starred in Claire Denis’s “Both Sides of the Blade” which competed at Berlin and won the Silver Bear for best director.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Park Chan-wook’s Cannes Competition Film ‘Decision to Leave’ Grabbed by Mubi

Click here to read the full article. “Decision to Leave,” the detective mystery by Korean director Park Chan-wook that will debut in competition in Cannes next month, is to be given theatrical releases in the U.S. and U.K. by streaming platform Mubi. Mubi, which pitches itself as a global distributor, streaming service and production company, picked up multiple territory rights including North America, U.K., Ireland, Turkey, and India, in a deal with South Korea’s CJ Entertainment. “The film will be released theatrically in the U.S. and the U.K. with fall 2022 release dates planned, followed by an exclusive Mubi streaming release,” Mubi...
MOVIES
Variety

Julia Roberts and George Clooney’s Delightful ‘Ticket to Paradise,’ Billy Eichner’s Raunchy ‘Bros’ Rep Rom-Coms at CinemaCon

Click here to read the full article. Longtime friends and frequent co-stars George Clooney and Julia Roberts toss back shots and break out funky dance moves in “Ticket to Paradise,” a romantic comedy in which they play hostile exes. Universal Pictures brought a sneak peak of the film — which opens in theaters on Oct. 21 — to CinemaCon,  the annual exhibition trade show currently underway in Las Vegas. The two A-list stars were not on hand at Caesars Palace to promote “Ticket to Paradise,” but movie theater owners in the audience still appeared to be entertained by their on-screen reunion. Clooney and...
MOVIES
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Lead Actress in a Comedy Series – Quinta Brunson Could the Prom Queen of the Television Academy

Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Martin Scorsese’s Film Foundation Launches Restoration Screening Room

Martin Scorsese’s The Film Foundation has launched The Film Foundation Restoration Screening Room, which will host films restored with the help of the foundation for free. Feature presentations will debut on the second Monday of each month, with screenings starting at a set time and then available for a 24-hour window. The screening will feature introductions, interviews with conservationists, behind-the-scenes looks at the restoration process and appearances from A-list fans. The announcement described the series as “appointment viewing.”More from The Hollywood ReporterTCM, Film Foundation Team on 4K Restoration of 'Giant'Nehemiah Persoff, Actor in 'Some Like It Hot,' 'On the Waterfront' and...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vincent Lindon
Person
Jeff Nichols
Person
Noomi Rapace
Person
Thierry Fremaux
Person
Joachim Trier
Person
Yves Montand
Person
Deepika Padukone
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Penelope Cruz
Person
Isabelle Adjani
Person
Omar Sy
Person
Claire Denis
Person
Asghar Farhadi
Person
Gérard Depardieu
Person
Isabelle Huppert
Variety

IFC Films Moves First Pay Window to Sister Streamer AMC+, Which Unveils Plan for Weekly Movie Premieres

Click here to read the full article. IFC Films is moving its first pay television window to AMC+, in a bid by AMC Networks to carve out a weekly exclusive movie premiere every week of the year for its in-house streaming service. Under the new deal, announced on Tuesday, AMC+ will be the exclusive streaming home of movies from AMC Networks Film Group — which includes IFC Films, IFC Midnight and RLJE Films — in the “Pay 1” window, following theatrical and digital distribution. The films, premiering each Friday on AMC+, will stream 90 days after their initial theatrical release, but...
MOVIES
AFP

'Spider-Man' sequels and Bad Bunny kick off buoyant CinemaCon summit

Hollywood bosses showcased new "Spider-Man" sequels and brought rap superstar Bad Bunny on stage to kick off a bullish meeting of movie theater industry leaders in Las Vegas Monday. Early scenes showed Pitt's wise-cracking hitman pacing through neon-lit Tokyo streets before brawling with music superstar-turned-actor Bad Bunny on a train.
LAS VEGAS, NV
AOL Corp

Whitney Houston biopic: Naomi Ackie becomes late icon in impressive first footage, poster

LAS VEGAS – Whitney Houston finished the first night of CinemaCon on a high note. The annual convention for movie theater owners and Hollywood studios kicked off with a presentation Monday evening by Sony Pictures, which ended its two-hour panel by showing clips of coming releases, including Tom Hanks drama "A Man Called Otto" and animated movie "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile," featuring the voice of Shawn Mendes as the titular reptile.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titane#French#British#Danish#Indian#Swedish#Italian#Norwegian
The Hollywood Reporter

Sony Unveils Exclusive Footage of ‘Bullet Train,’ ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ at CinemaCon

An invigorated Sony put on a spectacle opening night show at CinemaCon as it took a well-deserved victory lap for Spider-Man: No Way Home and teased its upcoming slate with impressive footage from Bullet Train and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Sony Pictures Entertainment chairman Tom Rothman was in rare form as he went through the studio’s lineup, including announcing that there will be next installments in the Ghostbusters and Venom franchises (no details were announced). Sony made plenty of noise first by showing more than 10 minutes of Bullet Train, followed quickly by the announcement that Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, best known as...
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘The Batman’ Sequel Announced at CinemaCon

A sequel to “The Batman” was formally announced by Warner Bros. Pictures during the studio’s presentation at CinemaCon on Tuesday night, with director Matt Reeves and star Robert Pattinson set to return. “The Batman” was released exclusively in theaters on March 4, 2022 and has now grossed...
MOVIES
EW.com

Animated animal outlaws best viking prince Alexander Skarsgård and meta Nicolas Cage at the box office

Animated animal outlaws pulled off the ultimate movie heist this week, besting a Viking prince and meta Nicolas Cage at the box office. Universal Pictures' animated family adventure comedy The Bad Guys debuted at No. 1 at the domestic box office this week, earning $24 million in North America, according to Comscore. Sam Rockwell, Craig Robinson, Awkwafina, Marc Maron, Richard Ayoade, and Zazie Beetz lend their voices to film, which follows a notorious group of critter criminals who must pull off their most challenging con yet after they're finally caught by authorities: becoming model citizens.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Film at Lincoln Center Tributes Chaplin Winner Cate Blanchett, Disses No-Show Bradley Cooper

Click here to read the full article. Glittering in flowing black sequins, two-time Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett, the second-youngest recipient of Film at Lincoln Center’s coveted 47th Chaplin Award, was ushered to her seat at Alice Tully Hall to resounding applause. As Film at Lincoln Center president Daniel H. Stern intoned the usual litany of praise and tribute to “one of the most versatile and talented actresses working today,” he eventually had to inform the crowd that the two starry presenters of the night, “Carol” filmmaker Todd Haynes (“ooooh,” groaned the audience) and “Nightmare Alley” star Bradley Cooper (“ughh,” they moaned), couldn’t...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

30 Top Film Schools in North America

Click here to read the full article. There are world famous film schools whose names are synonymous with award-winning directors, producers, actors, screenwriters and cinematographers — to mention just a few filmmaking disciplines. Martin Scorsese graduated from NYU Tisch School of the Arts, Francis Ford Coppola earned an MFA in film from UCLA, and USC’s School of Cinematic Arts can claim George Lucas as one its most storied alums. But film education is a fast-growing and widely expanding focus and there are schools throughout North America offering top-ranked, competitive degrees in all areas of filmmaking. Remember, Steven Spielberg went to...
EDUCATION
Variety

MGM Film Chiefs Michael De Luca, Pam Abdy Out at Amazon in Shake-Up

Click here to read the full article. Amazon has parted ways with two top MGM film executives roughly a month after it closed its $8.5 billion deal to buy the studio. Michael de Luca, the motion picture group chairman, and Pamela Abdy, the motion picture group president, have resigned. De Luca had recently made overtures to David Zaslav about coming to Warner Bros. Discovery, according to multiple insiders, going so far as writing an impassioned hand-written letter about how he’d shape film programming at the newly-merged company. The rumor mill has been swirling in recent weeks about the executive’s long-term future, with...
BUSINESS
Variety

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Blows CinemaCon Away: First Reactions Hail a ‘Perfect Blockbuster’

Click here to read the full article. “Top Gun: Maverick” blasted off at CinemaCon, where Paramount Pictures held the tentpole’s first public screening and generated rave first reactions. Journalists in attendance are hailing the long-awaited “Top Gun” sequel as “the perfect blockbuster” and “terrific in every conceivable way.” The film will screen at the Cannes Film Festival in May before Paramount releases it in theaters over Memorial Day weekend. Paramount Pictures president Brian Robbins introduced the CinemaCon screening of the film and said star Tom Cruise has earned his reputation as the most daring actor in Hollywood. Cruise was not in...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Salem's Lot: Stephen King Reboot Gets Theatrical Release Date

A new adaptation of Stephen King's 'Salem's Lot has been in the works for quite some time, with studio Warner Bros., per Bloody Disgusting, finally confirming that the film will be landing in theaters this fall. The release date itself isn't actually new, as its release was announced last year, but given the number of changes and updates various projects have earned, it will surely come as a relief to fans that the project hasn't been postponed. Additionally, this latest information confirms that the film is still slated for a theatrical release as opposed to a debut on HBO Max. Salem's Lot currently touts a September 9th release date.
MOVIES
Variety

Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Ryan O’Connell to Present at 2022 Easterseals Disability Film Challenge Awards

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 Easterseals Disability Film Challenge Awards announced presenters for this year’s ceremony, including “Special” creator Ryan O’Connell and “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller. The awards will be held on May 5 at Sony Pictures Studios’ Cary Grant Theater in Los Angeles. Additional presenters include Paul Raci (“Sound of Metal”), Max Borenstein (“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty”), Blake Stadnik (“This is Us”) and “As We See It” actors Rick Glassman, Sue Ann Pien and Albert Rutecki. Launched in 2014 and created by Nic Novicki, the film challenge...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Gary Oldman Stars in ‘Exposing Muybridge’ Doc, Sales and Trailer Unveiled (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. London-based sales agent MetFilm Sales has boarded feature documentary “Exposing Muybridge,” featuring Gary Oldman, about revolutionary photographer Eadweard Muybridge. Muybridge (1830–1904) was an English photographer known for his groundbreaking work in photographic studies of motion who played a seminal role in motion picture history. His images of running horses transformed the camera into a machine of unmatched powers of perception and persuasion, and set the course for the birth of cinema. He was a complicated man whose personal story was imbued with ambition, success, loss, and even cold-blooded murder. He directly inspired numerous artists...
MOVIES
ComicBook

DC Movie Slate on Display at CinemaCon

DC's upcoming slate of releases, including The Flash, Black Adam, and more, is on full display at CinemaCon this week, with Twitter user Dominic Hernandez sharing some early images from the event, including one of an elaborate backdrop for DC posters. Featuring the recently-updated release dates, this display likely suggests that Shazam!: Fury of the Gods, Black Adam, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, The Flash, and League of Super-Pets are likely to be a big part of Warner's presentation at the convention. Whethere anything else will be discussed -- such as a release date and venue for Batgirl, which seems to be reliant on The Flash for its continuity -- is not yet clear.
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

59K+
Followers
51K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy