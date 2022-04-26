‘Titane’ Actor Vincent Lindon to Lead 75th Cannes Film Festival Jury with Noomi Rapace, Jeff Nichols, Asghar Farhadi

Click here to read the full article.

Following a tortuous journey and dozens of crazy rumors, the Cannes Film Festival has landed Vincent Lindon, the French actor of last year’s Palme d’Or winning “Titan,” as jury president of its 75th edition.

Lindon, who won best actor in 2015 for his role in Stephane Brizé’s movie “The Measure of a Man,” will be the first French star to be jury president since Isabelle Huppert in 2009. The festival said “French celebrities have often held this role in an anniversary year, such as Yves Montand in 1987 for the 40th Festival, Gérard Depardieu in 1993 for the 45th Festival, and Isabelle Adjani in 1997 for the 50th.”

The jury will comprise two-time Oscar-winning filmmaker Asghar Farhadi (“A Hero”), as well as U.S. helmer Jeff Nichols (“Take Shelter”), British actor and filmmaker Rebecca Hall (“Passing”), Danish-born Indian actor Deepika Padukone (“Chennai Express”), Swedish actor Noomi Rapace (“Lamb”), Italian actor and director Jasmine Trinca (“Miele”), French director Ladj Ly (“Les Miserables”) and Norwegian filmmaker Joachim Trier (“The Worst Person in the World”). Trinca’s feature debut, “Marcel!,” will be presented

in the Special Screening section at the festival.

“It is a great honor and source of pride to be entrusted, in the midst of the tumult of all the events we are going through in the world, with the splendid, weighty task of chairing the Jury of the 75th International Cannes Film Festival,” said Lindon in a statement.

“With my Jury, we will strive to take the best possible care of the films of the future, all of which carry the same secret hope of courage, loyalty, and freedom, with a mission to move the greatest number of women and men by speaking to them of their common wounds and joys. Culture helps the human soul to rise and hope for tomorrow,” added Lindon.

With the festival kicking off in three weeks, the jury president of Cannes has never been announced so late. Thierry Fremaux, the general delegate of the festival, said during the press conference that the delay was due to talent availability. He previously approached Spanish performer Penelope Cruz who wasn’t available due to another commitment.

Lindon is a longtime friend of Cannes, having had nine films presented at the festival since 1987. He recently starred in Claire Denis’s “Both Sides of the Blade” which competed at Berlin and won the Silver Bear for best director.