ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Ups Luna Lauren Vélez to Recurring Role for Season 3 (EXCLUSIVE)

By Joe Otterson
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Luna Lauren Vélez has been promoted to a recurring role on “ Power Book II: Ghost ” at Starz , Variety has learned exclusively.

Vélez originally appeared on the show during its second season in the role of Evelyn Castillo, the wife of Frank Tejada (David Zayas) and the sister-in-law of Lorenzo Tejada (Berto Colon). She was in one episode of Season 2 and will now appear in five episodes of Season 3.

Vélez is known for her roles on shows like “New York Undercover,” “Oz,” and “Dexter.” She also appeared in the third and fourth seasons of the Emmy-winning ABC drama series “How to Get Away With Murder.” On the film side, she will next be seen in “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” and will lend her voice to “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” after having previously voiced Rio Morales in the first film.

She is repped by the Lasher Group, APA, and Kraditor & Haber PC.

“Power Book II: Ghost” was renewed for a third season shortly after the beginning of its second. The show was the first of the four planned “Power” spinoffs to debut. Most recently, “Power Book IV: Force” debuted on the premium cabler and was renewed for a second season in March.

Brett Mahoney will serve as showrunner of Season 3, and executive produces alongside Courtney Kemp via her production company End of Episode, 50 Cent through G-Unit Film and Television, Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM and Chris Selak. Geary McLeod will serve as supervising producer and direct the season’s first episode. Lionsgate Television produces for Starz.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Irish Gangster Who Became an ‘NCIS’ Actor Is Adapting His Life Story for TV With ‘Silicon Valley’ Co-Creators

Click here to read the full article. Richie Stephens has turned his real-life path to redemption, from Irish gangster to an actor with guest roles on series like “NCIS” and “Blue Bloods,” into the upcoming book “The Gangster’s Guide to Sobriety: My Life in 12 Steps.” And now, “Silicon Valley” co-creators John Altschuler and Dave Krinsky have signed on to develop a TV series based on the personal account, with Stephens involved as well. “The Gangster’s Guide to Sobriety,” set to be released on May 24 by Post Hill Press and distributed by Simon & Schuster, tells the true story of...
TV SERIES
Variety

The Weeknd’s HBO Drama Series ‘The Idol’ to Undergo Significant Reshoots

Click here to read the full article. The Weeknd’s HBO drama series “The Idol” is being reworked with changes to its cast and crew, Variety has learned. According to sources, production was already completed on multiple episodes of the six-episode series, which will now be redone due to a change in creative directions. “‘The Idol’s’ creative team continues to build, refine, and evolve their vision for the show and they have aligned on a new creative direction,” HBO said in a statement to Variety. “The production will be adjusting its cast and crew accordingly to best serve this new approach to the...
TV SERIES
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Lead Actress in a Comedy Series – Quinta Brunson Could the Prom Queen of the Television Academy

Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
MOVIES
Popculture

Scott Bakula's Next Big TV Gig After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Revealed

Scott Bakula's first new television series since NCIS: New Orleans was canceled last year might remind viewers of Yellowstone. The former Star Trek: Enterprise star will lead Unbroken, an NBC drama pilot written and created by Shaun Cassidy. The new series will focus on three ranch families in California. The...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Mira Sorvino
Person
Sophie Skelton
Person
David Zayas
Person
Courtney Kemp
Popculture

'NCIS' Adding Recurring Character Starting in Season 19 Finale

The NCIS Season 19 finale will introduce a new character who will later play a big part in the upcoming 20th season. Meet the Parents star Teri Polo was cast as the ex-wife of Gary Cole's character, hinting that NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker's personal life will be featured in future episodes. CBS picked up NCIS for Season 20 last month.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Teri Polo Joins NCIS as [Spoiler]'s Ex

Click here to read the full article. A current NCIS series regular is having a branch added to their family tree. Teri Polo (The Fosters, Good Trouble) is joining the CBS procedural as the estranged wife of Gary Cole’s Alden Parker, TVLine has confirmed. Per Deadline, Polo’s character, Vivian Kolchak, is a former FBI agent who left the FBI after her divorce to take a Defense Department job as a paranormal investigator. The actress’ recurring role kicks off in NCIS‘ Season 19 finale on May 23 and will continue into Season 20. Polo was most recently seen in Fox’s short-lived The Big Leap. NCIS is...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starz#New York Undercover#Abc#The Lasher Group#Kraditor Haber
Deadline

Rob Lowe & Son John Owen Lowe To Star In Netflix Comedy Series ‘Unstable’ From Victor Fresco

Click here to read the full article. Rob Lowe is regularly trolled on social media by his son John Owen Lowe and the duo are now turning this experience into a comedy series for Netflix. The streamer has ordered Unstable, which was co-created by the Lowes and Santa Clarita Diet creator Victor Fresco. Set in a cutting-edge biotech research company, the series stars John Owen Lowe as socially-challenged son who goes to work for his very successful, wildly eccentric father, played by Rob Lowe, in order to save him from disaster. The trio will exec produce the series, which is produced by the...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Grey's Anatomy' 2-Hour Season 18 Finale Date Revealed

ABC unveiled its season finale slate, including Grey's Anatomy. The long-running medical drama will end its 18th season with a two-hour finale on Thursday, May 26, at 8 p.m. ET. The series has already been picked up for Season 19, so fans can expect a dramatic cliffhanger for the Grey-Sloan Memorial staff.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
People

Some Like It Hot, Gunsmoke and An American Tail Actor Nehemiah Persoff Dead at 102

Nehemiah Persoff, known for his roles in Some Like It Hot, Gunsmoke, An American Tail and various other movies and TV series, died at the age of 102, multiple outlets report. Persoff's son Dan confirmed his father's death to The Hollywood Reporter, while a family friend confirmed the news to Deadline. Both outlets reported that the actor died Tuesday at a rehabilitation facility in San Luis Obispo, Calif.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Amazon
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Tribeca Adds ‘Better Call Saul’ Mid-Season Premiere and More TV to 2022 Lineup

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 Tribeca Festival announced its TV lineup featuring world premieres of new and returning shows, original scripted audio, and original indie episodic series. The Festival takes place from June 8-19 and will open with Jennifer Lopez documentary “Halftime.” The features program spans 10 categories and showcases 110 feature films and 16 online premieres from 151 filmmakers across 40 countries. This year’s TV lineup include nine series premieres and two first looks at returning favorites. Emmy-winning AMC series “Better Call Saul” debuts its mid-season premiere of the final season, followed by a special conversation with lead...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘NCIS’: ‘The Fosters’ Alumna Teri Polo Joins CBS Drama Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: We’ll be seeing a new face on NCIS. The Fosters alumna Teri Polo is joining the CBS drama series in a recurring role opposite Gary Cole. Polo will play Vivian Kolchak, NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker’s (Cole) ex-wife, and a former FBI agent who left the FBI following their divorce and took a Defense Department job as a paranormal investigator. Polo will guest star in the Season 19 finale and return as recurring in the upcoming 20th season. NCIS stars Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover and Katrina Law, with David McCallum, Rocky...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Accused’: Jill Hennessy Joins Michael Chiklis In Premiere Episode Of Fox Crime Anthology

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jill Hennessy is set to star opposite Michael Chiklis in Fox’s straight-to-series crime anthology drama, Accused, executive-produced by Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore. Accused, directed by Michael Cuesta and co-produced by Fox Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television, is based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology. It opens in a courtroom on the accused, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks, Accused depicts how an ordinary person gets caught up in an extraordinary situation, ultimately revealing...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The Missing’: Steven Pasquale, Stephanie Szostak & Tony Curran Join Peacock Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Steven Pasquale (American Crime Story: The People v OJ Simpson), Stephanie Szostak (A Million Little Things) and Tony Curran (Your Honor) are set for key recurring roles in David E. Kelley’s The Missing, Peacock’s eight-episode series based on Israeli crime writer Dror A. Mishani’s international bestselling novel The Missing File. Details of their characters are being kept under wraps. Written by Kelley, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer, and directed by Barry Levinson, The Missing tells the story of Detective Avraham (Jeff Wilbusch), whose belief in mankind is his superpower when...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Better Call Saul' Star Michael Mando on Nacho's 'Breaking Good' for Season 6 (Exclusive)

Better Call Saul is pulling no punches as it heads into its sixth and final season on Monday. Following the events of Season 5 that left many of its characters plotting and scheming against their rivals, no one is more of a moving target than the former right-hand man to Tuco Salamanca and now Lalo Salamanca, Nacho Varga — played sincerely by series star Michael Mando. With the Season 6 premiere picking up after Nacho's escape following a failed assassination attempt against Lalo, the intelligent, career criminal is on the run, seeking help from Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) who has little love for him and hasn't offered much help in his escape. While Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) seems to be in his corner, Season 6 will no doubt open up some very intense moments for Nacho as he comes to a crossroads.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

NCIS: Los Angeles won't bring back Hetty this season

Even though Linda Hunt reprised her fan-favorite role in several episodes last season, showrunner R. Scott Gemmill explains to TVLine: “We’re doing everything we can to keep everyone safe, and Linda (now age 77) is a little extra special in terms of how we have to look out for her.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Variety

59K+
Followers
51K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy