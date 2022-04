Working in law enforcement isn’t an easy job so it’s interesting to see officers and departments getting creative to deliver results. In this instance the Bullard Police Department is working to reduce the number of people who don’t show up to court for their court date. Their newest idea is clever, the Bullard Police Department is now posting the name of anyone who misses a court date on social media in hopes that people won’t want their name online so they make their court date a priority.

