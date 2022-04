The 49ers entered the offseason with a plan to trade Jimmy Garoppolo and start the transition to the Trey Lance era in full. But offseason shoulder surgery and a potential over-valuation from the 49ers snuffed out any trade talk, and Garoppolo remains on the roster at this moment. The 49ers could release Garoppolo and clear up $25 million in salary-cap space. That's a move general manager John Lynch has said is not in the cards as the 49ers believe Garoppolo is too good of a player to simply cut bait with.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO