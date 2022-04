The face-off Almost everyone who’s had a paid job in the U.S. is eligible to receive Social Security benefits when they retire. What some people may not realize is that they get to decide when they start receiving those monthly payments. You can become eligible for Social Security retirement benefits as early as age 62, or 60 if you’re a widow or widower. The question is: Should you claim your Social Security retirement benefits earlier or later?

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 10 DAYS AGO