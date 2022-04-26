ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

Latest numbers April 26

By Noah Holloway
 2 days ago

BROOME COUNTY – Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Broome County.

The county is currently reporting 155 new cases of the virus, with the total number of active cases being 819.

50 people are hospitalized in the county.

The number of deaths has increased to 508.

