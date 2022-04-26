ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID hospitalization rise in King County but ‘remain at stable, low levels,’ says health officer

Once again, COVID cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in King County. Health officials say it’s pushed King County from the “green” to the “yellow” zone – meaning the county is back in the CDC’s medium COVID-19 community level. It takes...

Daily Mail

COVID 'stealth' variant is fueling rise in cases in HALF of US states with infections up 25% up on last week - but White House pandemic chief says Americans should not be 'excessively concerned'

Covid cases are starting to rise once again in parts of the U.S. after nearly three months of declines coming off of the massive winter Omicron surge - but health officials say it's not a cause for concern because hospitalizations and deaths remain low. Dr Ashish Jha, the White House...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

COVID-19 Cases Remain Low, Stomach Flu Outbreaks Rise

April 4, 2022 – While coronavirus cases continue to decline across the U.S., another virus is climbing to its pre-pandemic levels, according to NBC News. Outbreaks of the norovirus, which causes stomach flu, have increased dramatically since the beginning of January. As COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, people are gathering more, which has likely led to an uptick in infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Fort Worth

31-year-old health care worker, vaccinated with three Covid-19 vaccine doses, got infected with Omicron less than three weeks after her first Covid-19 infection; her case to be presented by researchers

Months after the winter wave, America keeps low and steady Covid-19 numbers despite the fact that most of the well-known pandemic measures were lifted and people are slowly getting back to leaving their lives like the pre-pandemic period. According to the Covid-19 tracker provided by the New York Times, on Saturday, April 22, the country added a total of 69,897 cases which is higher compared to the 14-day average (46,490 cases), but still considered low and not dangerous.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

US probably WON'T suffer another huge COVID surge similar to China's because so many Americans have natural immunity, experts say: Daily cases remain around 30,000 and deaths drop 24% over the past week

Experts say the US is unlikely to experience yet another COVID surge similar to the current infection spike being recorded in China because so many Americans have immunity to the virus, as cases and deaths plummet. Experts from top public health schools in the U.S. told CNN that residents of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Covid#Hospitalization#Health Care#Cdc#Covid Community Level#Md
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
MedicalXpress

Even partially vaccinated individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 may be at lower risk of ICU admission, death

Even when COVID-19 vaccines fail to prevent hospitalization, they appear to significantly lower the risk of being admitted to intensive care and dying compared to patients who are unvaccinated, according to a time-matched cohort study of over 20,000 adults hospitalized in Ontario between January 2021 and January 2022, being presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in Lisbon, Portugal (23-26 April). The study is by Alicia Grima and Kiera Murison from the University of Toronto, Ontario, Canada and colleagues.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

COVID-19 and severe mental illness in Israel: testing, infection, hospitalization, mortality and vaccination rates in a countrywide study

Previous studies on psychiatric patients infected with COVID-19 have reported a more severe course of disease and higher rates of mortality compared with the general population. This cohort study linked Israeli national databases including all individuals ever hospitalized for a psychiatric disorder (cases), and COVID-19 testing, infection, hospitalization, mortality, and vaccinations, between March 1st 2020 and March 31st 2021. Cases were 125,273 individuals aged 18 and above ever hospitalized in a psychiatric facility (ICD-10 F10-F69 or F90-F99), compared to the total population, n"‰="‰6,143,802. Compared with the total population, cases were less likely to be tested for COVID-19, 51.2% (95% CI: 50.8"“51.7) vs 62.3% (95% CI 62.2"“62.4) and had lower rates of confirmed COVID infection, 5.9% (95% CI: 5.8"“6.1) vs 8.9% (95% CI: 8.9"“8.9). Among those infected, risks for COVID-19 hospitalization, COVID-19 attributed mortality and all-cause mortality were higher for cases than the total population, adjusted odds ratios were 2.10; (95% CI: 1.96"“2.25), 1.76; (95% CI: 1.54"“2.01) and 2.02; (95% CI: 1.80"“2.28), respectively. These risks were even higher for cases with non-affective psychotic disorders and bipolar disorder. Age adjusted rates of vaccination were lower in cases, 60.4% (95% CI: 59.9"“60.8) vs 74.9% (95% CI: 74.8"“75.0) in the total population, and particularly low for cases with non-affective psychotic disorders, 56.9% (95% CI: 56.3"“57.6). This study highlights the need to increase testing for COVID-19 in individuals ever hospitalized for a psychiatric disorder, closely monitor those found positive, and to reach out to encourage vaccination.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Covid booster shots might not be needed every year because protection against severe infection is holding up 'pretty well,' experts say - as daily cases rise 53% over the past two weeks but deaths fall 11%

Covid booster vaccines might not be needed every year because protection against severe infection is holding up 'pretty well,' top scientists say — while the Biden administration promises to double the number of pharmacies offering antiviral pills 'in weeks' as cases surge 53 percent in a fortnight. Fourth jabs...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Nearly 60% of US population had Covid by February: CDC

By February of this year, 58 percent of the US population -- or more than 190 million people -- had been infected with Covid, according to an antibody survey carried out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published Tuesday. Roughly 75 percent of people under 18 had been infected, according to a paper based on a nationally representative study of antibody levels. 
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Omicron prompted spike in COVID cases in pregnant women, but fewer hospitalizations

Women who were pregnant during the recent Omicron surge were diagnosed with COVID-19 at a much higher rate than during previous phases of the pandemic, but were less likely to develop severe illness, a study by UT Southwestern and Parkland Health scientists found. The research, reported in JAMA, is the first published evidence documenting how the boom in COVID-19 cases late last year and early this year impacted the health of pregnant women.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Oregonian

Coronavirus in Oregon: Cases up nearly 50% for second week

The number of identified coronavirus cases increased in Oregon for a fourth consecutive week, according to state data released Monday. The 48% increase in weekly confirmed or presumed infections marked the second consecutive week with nearly 50% growth, pushing identified cases to their highest levels since late February. But Oregon...
OREGON STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

COVID-19 booster protection against hospitalization wanes, Kaiser study finds

Protection against hospitalization after a booster dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine wanes after three months, according to a study led by researchers at Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente. The findings, published April 22 in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine, showed a booster dose was about 80 percent to 90 percent effective at...
OAKLAND, CA
beckershospitalreview.com

COVID-19 hospitalizations rise for 2nd week: 9 CDC findings

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increased nationwide this week, while vaccinations dipped, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker weekly review published April 22. 1. As of April 20, the nation's seven-day case average was 42,605, a 35.3 percent increase from the previous week's average. Vaccinations. 2. The seven-day average number...
PUBLIC HEALTH
