Apparel

JJJJound Embarks On ASICS Partnership With GEL-Kayano 14 Collaboration

By Michael Le
sneakernews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcclaimed for their collaborative efforts, JJJJound has made friends with some of the biggest names in footwear: New Balance, Reebok, and Danner, to name a few. But the Montreal-based studio has yet to team up with the likes of ASICS… that is, however, until now. Focusing their attention...

sneakernews.com

sneakernews.com

Acid Wash Denim Is Also Outfitting The Nike Air Max 97

In the span of the past few months, acid wash denim has become of immense interest for Nike, as they’ve applied the fabric to everything from the Blazer Mid to the Air Jordan 1 Low. And now, the Air Max 97, too, will join in on the fun, pairing the treated material with hits of red and white.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Next Jordan Brand Air Max Shoe, The Air 200E, Is Revealed

Nike’s revolutionary Air technology has been part of the Jordan Brand line of footwear since #23’s debut in the NBA. Beginning with the Tinker Hatfield-designed Air Jordan 3, the Oregon-based company’s game-changing Air Max cushioning solution has delivered a peek behind the midsole, exposing Air technology to the world. Over the last few decades, Michael Jordan’s eponymous label has blended basketball heritage and running-informed cues for models that promise comfort and style.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

A Multi-Color, Woven Base Lands On The Nike Air Huarache

As summer inches closer, the Swoosh is unveiling more and more footwear options for those looking for improved breathability, eye-catching colorways and all-day comfort. The Nike Air Huarache’s latest ensemble fits the description well. Deviating from Tinker Hatfield’s original design from 1991, the upcoming take on the running silhouette...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Mini Symbols Lands On This Multi-Colored Nike Air Max 1 PRM For Women

As the Nike Air Max 1 continues to celebrate its 35th anniversary, Tinker Hatfield’s revolutionary sneaker design further experiments with material, color combinations and themes. After landing in region-exclusive styles for Air Max Day 2022, the original visible Air-cushioned design has emerged in a premium, multi-color ensemble covered in...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Multi-Color Combines With Grey On The Nike Zoom GT Jump

Nike Basketball’s Greater Than series has garnered much acclaim from the hoops world. The Run, Cut, and Jump are getting heavy rotation in the Playoffs for its fine-tuned packages tailored to unique playing styles, with the Jump arguably being the most specific. The G.T. Jump was created with the...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Rihanna Is Date Night Casual with A$AP Rocky in ‘Baby Daddy’ T-Shirt, Denim and Air Jordans

Click here to read the full article. Rihanna gave her viral pregnancy style a sporty spin for a Hollywood date night with A$AP Rocky last night. While seeing a movie together, the musician couple stepped out on Hollywood Boulevard. Rihanna was casually dressed in a pair of wide-legged blue jeans, as well as a printed white graphic T-shirt that read “Who Dat Is?” and “Das Jus My Baby Daddy” with an image of two cartoon mouses — a cheeky reference to herself and Rocky. Completing her look was a gold pendant necklace, color-blocked navy track jacket and a white trucker hat...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Upgrades Basic Pullover With Lululemon Pants, Louis Vuitton Handbag & Yeezy Sneakers for Pilates

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lori Harvey is a master at cozy street style fashion. The SKN by LH founder was the ultimate material girl as she arrived at a Forma Pilates class in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The stepdaughter of Steve Harvey kept it casual in a pearl gray pullover from Los Angeles streetwear brand Joah Brown. The vintage-inspired sweatshirt is crafted from custom knit French terry fabric and includes ribbed accents, a hidden kangaroo pocket and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Nipsey Hussle’s The Marathon Clothing And Puma Release Two New Collections

Click here to read the full article. PUMA and Nipsey Hussle’s The Marathon Clothing (TMC) have extended their long-term partnership for two new collections. PUMA and TMC first partnered for their debut collection in 2019 and have since released multiple clothing and footwear collaborations, including a limited-edition version of PUMA’s iconic Suede silhouette in 2021. The two new collections are set to be available for purchase on Friday (April 15). One collection titled “LL,” which stands for “Long Live,” presents the latest iteration of The Hussle Way. It features the custom tracksuit that the fallen rapper and Groovey Lew created for...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max Plus Boasts Big Mesh In Orange

A new batch of Air Max Plus sneaker releases is upon us, bringing with it a new breathable mesh upper with a padded texture. Already seen in a white/black mix, this latest iteration of the 1998 runner is back in a bold and bright orange that touches on one of the original colorways of this Sean McDowell classic.
APPAREL
Footwear News

The 20 Best White Sneakers for Women That Go With Everything

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. The warm weather season is finally here! Sure, there are plenty of the cute summer sandals and comfortable wedges you’ll want to shop for your upcoming travels and fun in the sun, but don’t forget to refresh your summer shoe game with a fresh pair of white sneakers. This closet hero stays practical, versatile, comfortable and timeless, no matter what’s trending. You can wear these with almost anything and on repeat season...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

This Fall-Colored Nike Air Force 1 Mid Is “Certified Fresh”

To get the Air Force 1 ready for its 40th Birthday, Nike has freshened the silhouette up with a drove of new colorways and collaborations. And after a number of Spring-ready options, the brand is now preparing for Fall 2022, kicking things off with this earth-toned Mid. “Certified Fresh” as...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WWD

Balenciaga’s New Date, Revolve Responds, Selfridges Teams With Jacquemus

Click here to read the full article. WEEKEND DUTY: Balenciaga has shifted the date of its spring 2023 collection unveiling in New York City to May 22 at 11:30 a.m. It had previously announced Saturday, May 21, for its itinerant showing in the U.S. The Paris-based fashion house, controlled by French luxury group Kering, typically occupies a late Sunday morning slot when it takes part in Paris Fashion Week.More from WWDBalenciaga RTW Fall 2022Breakout Style Star Julia Fox's Best Style MomentsFashion Group International Night of Stars 2021 Other details, including the venue, are still under wraps. The industry is witnessing  a strong return...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
inputmag.com

Comme des Garçons and Salomon’s trail sneakers are straight stunners

Salomon’s trail-ready footwear is about to get a Comme des Garçons upgrade. In 2021, the two collaborated on a couple of technical boot silhouettes worthy of the mountainside and streets. Now, the duo is back again for a three-part outdoor sneaker collection that fuses CdG’s luxurious philosophies with Salomon’s trail tech.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike Adds The Air Max Plus To Its Growing “Graffiti” Collection

A year away from celebrating its 25th anniversary, the Nike Air Max Plus has recently seen an explosion in colorways. In addition to compelling styles in line with its debut gradient looks, Sean McDowell’s 1998 design has recently appeared laden with graffiti-reminiscent text as have other Nike Sportswear models.
APPAREL
WWD

First Look at Teddy Santis’ New Balance Collection

Click here to read the full article. New Balance is offering the first glimpse of the new Teddy Santis-designed collection that will drop on Friday. Last April, Santis, founder and creative director of New York-based Aimé Leon Dore, was named by the Boston-based sports brand as the creative director of its Made in USA brand, New Balance’s designation for product that has a domestic value of 70 percent or more.More from WWDA First Look at Teddy Santis' New Balance CollectionFall 2022 Trends: Head to Toe LeatherA Look at Gigi Hadid's Best Fashion Moments: PHOTOS This year also marks the 40th anniversary of...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Alessandra Ambrosio Is Sporty-Chic in Orange Bralette, Neutral Flowy Trousers and Gold and White Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. Alessandra Ambrosio shows how to make a casual and relaxed statement in colorful, functional athleisure wear. The model was spotted yesterday in Los Angeles wearing a chic yet sporty look. For the outfit, Ambrosio wore an orange bralette that had a low scoop neckline for a modern touch and also had a thick waistband to help with support. She also opted to throw on a pair of neutral-colored trousers that were flowy and made from nylon that had crinkles and slits — that zipped — up the middle of the legs towards the hems. Ambrosio...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Dua Lipa Goes Sporty-Sleek in Red Anime Sweatsuit and Chunky Balenciaga Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Dua Lipa relaxes casually. The “Levitating” singer shared a photoset on Instagram yesterday that, on the first slide, showed the pop star sitting on a couch while wearing a sporty-chic look while off her tour. View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) For the outfit, Lipa donned a red jacket that had an anime graphic printed across the front with a high neckline and a silver zipper up...
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Pastels Land On The Latest Nike Air Max 90 Futura

The Nike Air Max 90 Futura may not boast the widespread popularity of the silhouette’s standard trim, but that isn’t stopping it from continuing to surface in new styles. Recently, the experimental Nike Sportswear option appeared in a grey and blue ensemble accompanied by spring-friendly pastels. Uppers on the model are rearranged from their original 1990 configuration, with base layers visible at the toe and mid-foot indulging in a porous blue mesh. Hairy suede takes over the extended mudguard found right above the midsole, while haphazardly-shaped overlays throughout upper introducing hits of green, yellow and pink. Pull tabs at the heel and top of the tongue further deliver experimental flair to the iconic Air Max. Underfoot, sole units indulge in hits of pastels too, with waffle-patterned tread donning a semi-translucent finish.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Women’s Nike Dunk High Dons Pearls

Ornate accessories have steadily marked a number of women’s release from Nike Sportswear, but few are as firmly feminine as this recent capsule of pearl-studded classics. Already revealed in a Blazer Low and Air Force 1 Low, the glacier blue leather, white sole, and pearl-studded Swoosh now appears in Dunk High form.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

The Nike SB Ishod Gets Doused In “Coconut Milk” Tones

Ishod Wair’s signature skate shoe – the Nike SB Ishod – isn’t likely to dethrone the Dunk as the brand’s most-coveted skate-ready shoe, but it’s garnered a dedicated fanbase for its style and performance. Ahead of summer, Wair and team have reimagined the low-top...
APPAREL

