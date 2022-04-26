JJJJound Embarks On ASICS Partnership With GEL-Kayano 14 Collaboration

The Nike Air Max 90 Futura may not boast the widespread popularity of the silhouette’s standard trim, but that isn’t stopping it from continuing to surface in new styles. Recently, the experimental Nike Sportswear option appeared in a grey and blue ensemble accompanied by spring-friendly pastels. Uppers on the model are rearranged from their original 1990 configuration, with base layers visible at the toe and mid-foot indulging in a porous blue mesh. Hairy suede takes over the extended mudguard found right above the midsole, while haphazardly-shaped overlays throughout upper introducing hits of green, yellow and pink. Pull tabs at the heel and top of the tongue further deliver experimental flair to the iconic Air Max. Underfoot, sole units indulge in hits of pastels too, with waffle-patterned tread donning a semi-translucent finish.
