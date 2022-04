Last Monday's US district court ruling against the legality of the CDC transportation mask mandate has transformed air travel in the United States, allowing passengers and crew to fly maskless for the first time in many months. While many (myself included!) were happy to be free of masks, it is also true Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle's opinion has serious flaws. It was widely panned by commentators, including some (myself again included) who are on the political right, oppose the mask mandate policy, or both. Other examples of such critics include Andrew McCarthy of the National Review, and David French and Sarah Isgur of The Dispatch.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO