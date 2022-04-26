This Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT Is Built Almost Entirely Out Of Grey Suede

The Nike Blazer Mid ’77 may not be the most hype silhouette in the sneaker world, but it’s a reliable one. Recently, the first official Nike Basketball proposition appeared in yet another clean “White” ensemble, only this time accompanied by spring-appropriate shades of green. Suede around the forefoot and along the tongue, as well as mesh at the spine, opt for the lightest hits of green, while chenille profile swooshes offer a darker makeup. Underfoot, the Nike Blazer also features contrast to its mostly “colorless” arrangement across its herringbone tread.

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO