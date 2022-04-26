This Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT Is Built Almost Entirely Out Of Grey Suede

First rumored in early October 2021, the Air Jordan 13 “Brave Blue” is finally set to arrive in adult and kids’ sizing on Friday, April 29th. A mid-top iteration of an original low-top proposition from 1998, the pair brings heritage-informed “Navy,” “Black” and “University Blue” color palette to 2022. Although the retro indulges in a rather understated arrangement, the sneaker’s bold black panther-inspired sole unit and hologram at the lateral heel deliver eye-catching design cues to the pair. The 25-year-old Air Jordan features traditional dimpled mesh, tumbled leather and suede throughout its upper, keeping things simple amongst a growing industry of colorful, experimental styles.
