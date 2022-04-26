United adding European destinations this summer as travel picks up

British Airways has cancelled 88 European flights to and from its main base, London Heathrow airport on Sunday. The Independent calculates 12 domestic flights, including departures to all three airports it serves in Scotland.A total of 76 short-haul international flights are cancelled. The most-grounded flights are from Heathrow to Milan Malpensa, with three outbound departures. There are also multiple cancellations to and from Barcelona, Brussels, Edinburgh, Geneva, Nice, Paris CDG and Stockholm.BA says the flight cancellations are all pre-planned and that passengers were given notice of a week or two – with some departures taken out of the schedules many...
