ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

John Clarke Ryan

Romesentinel.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Clarke Ryan, 79, passed away on April 20, 2022, at Boston Medical Center, after a long illness. Born on July 23, 1942, in Utica, John is the son of John F. and Margaret (Quinn) Ryan. He was a graduate of Utica Catholic Academy, attended Mount St. Mary College, earned a...

romesentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
Romesentinel.com

Elizabeth A. Gubbins

Elizabeth A. Gubbins, 79, passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, with her family by her side. She was born in Utica, on January 12, 1943, to John and Emily (Trzepacz) Chrabaszcz, and was educated in local schools. On May 22, 1965, she was married to Patrick Gubbins in St. Mary’s Church in New York Mills, a union of 56 years. Elizabeth entered the workforce after graduation from Utica Catholic Academy, beginning her secretarial career at ROAMA, and remained there until her children were born. When she returned to the workforce the rest of her working years were spent between Kelly Girls, Huta & Jones CPA, Douglas Mattson Physical Therapy, and DiSpirito, Gilberti & Sitts Physical Therapy, until her retirement.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

William ‘Bill’ A. Klein

William “Bill” A. Klein, 92, passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022, at home with his family by his side. Born on June 12, 1929, in Utica, Bill was blessed to be one of eleven children of Spencer and Laura (Gross) Klein. He attended Utica schools and began...
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Funeral notices — April 27, 2022

BLASCHAK — Mary T. Blaschak, 94, of Rome, on Feb. 18, 2022. Services 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Paul’s Church, Rome. Burial St. Peter’s Cemetery. No calling hours. Arrangements by Barry Funeral Home, 807 W. Chestnut St. BOVE — Thomas W. Bove, 88, on Dec. 15, 2021....
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Jerome P. McKinsey, Jr.

UTICA — Jerome McKinsey, Jr., 33, of Utica, passed away unexpectedly on April 24, 2022. He was born in Utica to Jerome, Sr. and Tyra McKinsey on August 26, 1988. Jerome attended Utica schools and graduated from Proctor in 2006. Jerome was employed by TECT Power/Whitcraft in Whitesboro. Services...
UTICA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, NY
City
Massena, NY
State
Wisconsin State
City
Utica, NY
City
Whitesboro, NY
Utica, NY
Obituaries
Romesentinel.com

Frances ‘Franny’ A. Yaworski

UTICA — Frances A. Yaworski, “Franny”, 73, passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center with family by her side. Franny was born on August 23, 1948, in Utica, the daughter of John S. and Anna (Ciszek) Gacek. She was a graduate of Holy Trinity grade school and Utica Free Academy. Following high school, Franny graduated from the Utica School of Beauty Culture, Inc. She worked as a hairdresser for many years thereafter, often called upon to make home visits for relatives and close friends in need of a little cut and curl.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Teresa M. Gillette

Teresa Marie Gillette (Tea), 51, wife of Keith Gillette of Vernon Center, passed away at home with her family by her side on April 22, 2022. Teresa was born in Syracuse, NY on January 21, 1971, to Eileen and Leon Ryder. She graduated from Waterville High School in 1989. In 1990, she proudly enlisted in the United States Army where she received basic training. She then attended Morrisville College and received a business degree.
SYRACUSE, NY
Romesentinel.com

James Joseph ‘Jay’ Short

PARISH — James Joseph “Jay” Short, 35, passed away Thursday evening, April 20, 2022, in the Town of Verona, from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. Born in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on July 1, 1986, he was the son of Regina L. DuRose and James C. Short. A lifelong resident of Central New York, Jay was a graduate of Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School and attended Herkimer Community College.
VERONA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Joan E. (Carver) Martin

Joan E. Martin, age 88, formerly of Lee Center, passed away peacefully at the Katherine Luther Home in the Town of Kirkland on April 23, 2022. Joan was born in Verona, NY, on January 21, 1934, to the late Dewey and Eleanor White Carver, and graduated from RFA in 1952. On July 5, 1952, she was united in marriage to Frederick J. Martin at St. Patrick’s Church in Taberg; a blessed union of 66 years until his passing on August 6, 2018.
LEE CENTER, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Ryan
Romesentinel.com

Assemblyman recognizes Lincoln Davies Co. at ceremony

SAUQUOIT — Assemblyman Brian Miller, R-101, New Hartford, presented Lincoln Davies Co., 8689 Summit Road, with its recent New York State Historic Business Preservation Registry distinction at a ceremony on Friday. Lincoln Davies, a 150-year-old business, began as a general store serving the local community and rural farm industry....
ECONOMY
Romesentinel.com

Joseph ‘Joe’ L. Parry

Joseph L. Parry, age 87, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on April 19, 2022, at the Abraham House of Rome. Joe was born in Rome on January 5, 1935, to the late Frank and Mary Console Parry. He graduated from Rome Free Academy and earned a Bachelor’s degree in Physics from Utica College of Syracuse University. He proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Coast Guard during the Korean War. On June 9, 1956, he was united in marriage to the former Dolores “Dee” Paniccia. Joe spent most of his career as an electrical engineer at The Rome Laboratory (formerly The Rome Air Development Center - RADC). Upon his retirement from RADC, he continued his career as a consultant for BAE Systems.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Mary T. Blaschak

Our beloved family matriarch, Mary T. Blaschak, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022, at the Abraham House in Rome. Mary is predeceased by her husband, Walter G. Blaschak; and daughters, Elizabeth A. and Christine M. She leaves behind her son, Bernard J. (Eileen) Blaschak; five grandchildren, Aaron (Amy) Lazovik, Kathryn M. Blaschak, John M. (Tiffany) Blaschak, Rebecca A. Davis and Matthew W. Davis; and five great grandchildren, Kinsleigh, Carter, Elizabeth, Caleb and Crosby.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Thomas W. Bove

Thomas W. Bove, age 88, of Charlotte, NC, died December 15, 2021. He was the son of Louis A. Bove and Theresa M. Basile Bove. Mr. Bove was a former member of St. John the Baptist Church; a member of Local 396 Moving Picture Machine Operator in the Binghamton NY area for several years as well as the Kallet and Senus Theaters in the Rome-Utica area. He was also employed by Pinkerton Security and Stegall Security. He was last employed by the City of Charlotte NC at the CLT Coliseum Authority.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#John Clarke#Milwaukee#Utica Catholic Academy#Mount St Mary College#A Bachelor Of Arts Degree#Marquette University#Arizona State University#Ba#Irish
Romesentinel.com

Marian A. (Mahana) Karam

UTICA — Mrs. Marian A. (Mahana) Karam, age 87, passed peacefully into heaven on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, with her loving and devoted daughter at her side. Marian was born in Utica on June 13, 1934, to the late Abdoo and Emily (Sfeir) Mahana. On June 13, 1959, Marian married Ernest T. “Nini” Karam in St. Louis Gonzaga Church, Utica. They truly loved and respected each other and placed the needs of their family above all else. Nini passed away on September 13, 2008; Marian always held him in the depth of her heart.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Local students at Crane perform in Buffalo

POTSDAM — Several local students with the Crane Chorus from the State University of New York at Potsdam’s Crane School of Music performed with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by JoAnn Falletta, last weekend at Kleinhans Music Hall in Buffalo. The chorus includes the following area residents:. -Giovanna...
BUFFALO, NY
Romesentinel.com

College Notebook: Former Adirondack star Hamilton solid at The Rock

It has been three years since Connor Hamilton (Forestport/Adirondack) left Division I West Virginia for Pennsylvania’s Slippery Rock University, and the senior catcher is enjoying the best season of his college baseball career. The Rock is enjoying it, too. On Tuesday afternoon, Hamilton had two more hits — raising...
CLINTON, NY
Romesentinel.com

SUNY Oneonta students present research; creative projects

ONEONTA — Several local residents were among the more than 100 State University of New York at Oneonta students who presented projects as part of the college’s annual Student Research and Creative Activity Day. Typically the event is hosted in a two-day, on-campus event. This year projects were...
ONEONTA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Romesentinel.com

Utica resident recognized for leadership

ONEONTA — Sidney Restivo, of Utica, was recently recognized to have attained leadership milestones through the State University of New York at Oneonta’s Leadership Education and Development program. Restivo, who is studying dietetics, earned a Silver Level. LEAD@Oneonta is a comprehensive leadership program based on current research and...
UTICA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy