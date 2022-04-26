ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, NY

Joseph ‘Joe’ L. Parry

Romesentinel.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoseph L. Parry, age 87, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on April 19, 2022, at the Abraham House of Rome. Joe was born in Rome on January 5, 1935, to the late Frank and Mary Console Parry. He graduated from Rome Free Academy and earned a Bachelor’s degree...

romesentinel.com

Romesentinel.com

James Joseph ‘Jay’ Short

PARISH — James Joseph “Jay” Short, 35, passed away Thursday evening, April 20, 2022, in the Town of Verona, from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. Born in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on July 1, 1986, he was the son of Regina L. DuRose and James C. Short. A lifelong resident of Central New York, Jay was a graduate of Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School and attended Herkimer Community College.
VERONA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Clara C. (Prusinowski) Williams

Clara Carolyn (Prusinowski) Williams, age 100, of Rome, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2022. She was born December 1, 1921, in Glenmore, NY, a daughter of the late Leon and Philomena Bartolewski Prusinowski, and educated in Annsville schools. Clara was formerly married to William Billman and later Daniel Williams; both are deceased. She worked as a waitress at the former El Chico’s Restaurant in Rome, retiring after 20 years of service. She was a very devoted member of the Catholic faith.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Frances ‘Franny’ A. Yaworski

UTICA — Frances A. Yaworski, “Franny”, 73, passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center with family by her side. Franny was born on August 23, 1948, in Utica, the daughter of John S. and Anna (Ciszek) Gacek. She was a graduate of Holy Trinity grade school and Utica Free Academy. Following high school, Franny graduated from the Utica School of Beauty Culture, Inc. She worked as a hairdresser for many years thereafter, often called upon to make home visits for relatives and close friends in need of a little cut and curl.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Funeral notices — April 27, 2022

BLASCHAK — Mary T. Blaschak, 94, of Rome, on Feb. 18, 2022. Services 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Paul’s Church, Rome. Burial St. Peter’s Cemetery. No calling hours. Arrangements by Barry Funeral Home, 807 W. Chestnut St. BOVE — Thomas W. Bove, 88, on Dec. 15, 2021....
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Paul E. Farrell

Paul E. Farrell, 58, of Manitou Springs and Utica, NY, passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022, at his home. Born on September 20, 1963, in Brooklyn, NY, Paul was the son of Edward Joseph and Patricia (McMahon) Farrell. He received his education in Endicott, NY, and worked for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local Union 113 among others.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Joan E. (Carver) Martin

Joan E. Martin, age 88, formerly of Lee Center, passed away peacefully at the Katherine Luther Home in the Town of Kirkland on April 23, 2022. Joan was born in Verona, NY, on January 21, 1934, to the late Dewey and Eleanor White Carver, and graduated from RFA in 1952. On July 5, 1952, she was united in marriage to Frederick J. Martin at St. Patrick’s Church in Taberg; a blessed union of 66 years until his passing on August 6, 2018.
LEE CENTER, NY
Romesentinel.com

Marian A. (Mahana) Karam

UTICA — Mrs. Marian A. (Mahana) Karam, age 87, passed peacefully into heaven on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, with her loving and devoted daughter at her side. Marian was born in Utica on June 13, 1934, to the late Abdoo and Emily (Sfeir) Mahana. On June 13, 1959, Marian married Ernest T. “Nini” Karam in St. Louis Gonzaga Church, Utica. They truly loved and respected each other and placed the needs of their family above all else. Nini passed away on September 13, 2008; Marian always held him in the depth of her heart.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Elizabeth A. Gubbins

Elizabeth A. Gubbins, 79, passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, with her family by her side. She was born in Utica, on January 12, 1943, to John and Emily (Trzepacz) Chrabaszcz, and was educated in local schools. On May 22, 1965, she was married to Patrick Gubbins in St. Mary’s Church in New York Mills, a union of 56 years. Elizabeth entered the workforce after graduation from Utica Catholic Academy, beginning her secretarial career at ROAMA, and remained there until her children were born. When she returned to the workforce the rest of her working years were spent between Kelly Girls, Huta & Jones CPA, Douglas Mattson Physical Therapy, and DiSpirito, Gilberti & Sitts Physical Therapy, until her retirement.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Teresa M. Gillette

Teresa Marie Gillette (Tea), 51, wife of Keith Gillette of Vernon Center, passed away at home with her family by her side on April 22, 2022. Teresa was born in Syracuse, NY on January 21, 1971, to Eileen and Leon Ryder. She graduated from Waterville High School in 1989. In 1990, she proudly enlisted in the United States Army where she received basic training. She then attended Morrisville College and received a business degree.
SYRACUSE, NY
Romesentinel.com

John Clarke Ryan

John Clarke Ryan, 79, passed away on April 20, 2022, at Boston Medical Center, after a long illness. Born on July 23, 1942, in Utica, John is the son of John F. and Margaret (Quinn) Ryan. He was a graduate of Utica Catholic Academy, attended Mount St. Mary College, earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Marquette University, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and graduated from Arizona State University with a BA in International Commerce and Language.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

William ‘Bill’ A. Klein

William “Bill” A. Klein, 92, passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022, at home with his family by his side. Born on June 12, 1929, in Utica, Bill was blessed to be one of eleven children of Spencer and Laura (Gross) Klein. He attended Utica schools and began...
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Local students at Crane perform in Buffalo

POTSDAM — Several local students with the Crane Chorus from the State University of New York at Potsdam’s Crane School of Music performed with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by JoAnn Falletta, last weekend at Kleinhans Music Hall in Buffalo. The chorus includes the following area residents:. -Giovanna...
BUFFALO, NY
Romesentinel.com

Jerome P. McKinsey, Jr.

UTICA — Jerome McKinsey, Jr., 33, of Utica, passed away unexpectedly on April 24, 2022. He was born in Utica to Jerome, Sr. and Tyra McKinsey on August 26, 1988. Jerome attended Utica schools and graduated from Proctor in 2006. Jerome was employed by TECT Power/Whitcraft in Whitesboro. Services...
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

SNAPSHOT: Rome Canal Cleanup event held

ROME — Several Rome City Schools students participated in the Rome Canal Cleanup event held Sunday, April 24. Approximately 60 students and adults helped clean-up trash at Bellamy Park, the Erie Canal Trail and Mohawk River Trail between noon and 4 p.m. The Rome Free Academy Interact Club will...
ROME, NY

