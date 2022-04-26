ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, NY

James Joseph ‘Jay’ Short

Romesentinel.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARISH — James Joseph “Jay” Short, 35, passed away Thursday evening, April 20, 2022, in the Town of Verona, from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. Born in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on July 1, 1986, he was the son of Regina L. DuRose and James C. Short. A lifelong resident...

romesentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
Romesentinel.com

Joseph ‘Joe’ L. Parry

Joseph L. Parry, age 87, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on April 19, 2022, at the Abraham House of Rome. Joe was born in Rome on January 5, 1935, to the late Frank and Mary Console Parry. He graduated from Rome Free Academy and earned a Bachelor’s degree in Physics from Utica College of Syracuse University. He proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Coast Guard during the Korean War. On June 9, 1956, he was united in marriage to the former Dolores “Dee” Paniccia. Joe spent most of his career as an electrical engineer at The Rome Laboratory (formerly The Rome Air Development Center - RADC). Upon his retirement from RADC, he continued his career as a consultant for BAE Systems.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Paul E. Farrell

Paul E. Farrell, 58, of Manitou Springs and Utica, NY, passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022, at his home. Born on September 20, 1963, in Brooklyn, NY, Paul was the son of Edward Joseph and Patricia (McMahon) Farrell. He received his education in Endicott, NY, and worked for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local Union 113 among others.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Elizabeth A. Gubbins

Elizabeth A. Gubbins, 79, passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, with her family by her side. She was born in Utica, on January 12, 1943, to John and Emily (Trzepacz) Chrabaszcz, and was educated in local schools. On May 22, 1965, she was married to Patrick Gubbins in St. Mary’s Church in New York Mills, a union of 56 years. Elizabeth entered the workforce after graduation from Utica Catholic Academy, beginning her secretarial career at ROAMA, and remained there until her children were born. When she returned to the workforce the rest of her working years were spent between Kelly Girls, Huta & Jones CPA, Douglas Mattson Physical Therapy, and DiSpirito, Gilberti & Sitts Physical Therapy, until her retirement.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

William ‘Bill’ A. Klein

William “Bill” A. Klein, 92, passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022, at home with his family by his side. Born on June 12, 1929, in Utica, Bill was blessed to be one of eleven children of Spencer and Laura (Gross) Klein. He attended Utica schools and began...
UTICA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oneida, NY
City
Dale, NY
City
Boston, NY
City
Verona, NY
City
Florida, NY
State
Florida State
City
Jay, NY
City
Utica, NY
City
Herkimer, NY
Romesentinel.com

Joan E. (Carver) Martin

Joan E. Martin, age 88, formerly of Lee Center, passed away peacefully at the Katherine Luther Home in the Town of Kirkland on April 23, 2022. Joan was born in Verona, NY, on January 21, 1934, to the late Dewey and Eleanor White Carver, and graduated from RFA in 1952. On July 5, 1952, she was united in marriage to Frederick J. Martin at St. Patrick’s Church in Taberg; a blessed union of 66 years until his passing on August 6, 2018.
LEE CENTER, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Ever Seen a Star on a Hudson Valley House? They Signify Something Special

A five-pointed star hanging on the outside of a house has an interesting meaning. If you spend any time driving around the Hudson Valley, you already know that we live in one of the world's most beautiful places!! We have some amazing views, incredible backroads to get lost on, and if you pay attention to your surroundings while driving around, you will most likely come across a house that has a five-pointed star hanging from it. I've seen them on houses in Poughkeepsie, Wappingers Falls, all over Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster counties. Do those stars have special meaning?
HUDSON, NY
Romesentinel.com

State police report recent arrests

The New York State Police announced the following arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Jordon L. Smith, 25, of Newport, was charged on April 17 in Utica with driving while intoxicated and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or greater. • Christopher M. Landcastle, 28, of...
HERKIMER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parish#Central New York#Kirkland Automotive
Romesentinel.com

Funeral notices — April 27, 2022

BLASCHAK — Mary T. Blaschak, 94, of Rome, on Feb. 18, 2022. Services 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Paul’s Church, Rome. Burial St. Peter’s Cemetery. No calling hours. Arrangements by Barry Funeral Home, 807 W. Chestnut St. BOVE — Thomas W. Bove, 88, on Dec. 15, 2021....
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Assemblyman recognizes Lincoln Davies Co. at ceremony

SAUQUOIT — Assemblyman Brian Miller, R-101, New Hartford, presented Lincoln Davies Co., 8689 Summit Road, with its recent New York State Historic Business Preservation Registry distinction at a ceremony on Friday. Lincoln Davies, a 150-year-old business, began as a general store serving the local community and rural farm industry....
ECONOMY
Romesentinel.com

John Clarke Ryan

John Clarke Ryan, 79, passed away on April 20, 2022, at Boston Medical Center, after a long illness. Born on July 23, 1942, in Utica, John is the son of John F. and Margaret (Quinn) Ryan. He was a graduate of Utica Catholic Academy, attended Mount St. Mary College, earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Marquette University, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and graduated from Arizona State University with a BA in International Commerce and Language.
UTICA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Romesentinel.com

Clara C. (Prusinowski) Williams

Clara Carolyn (Prusinowski) Williams, age 100, of Rome, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2022. She was born December 1, 1921, in Glenmore, NY, a daughter of the late Leon and Philomena Bartolewski Prusinowski, and educated in Annsville schools. Clara was formerly married to William Billman and later Daniel Williams; both are deceased. She worked as a waitress at the former El Chico’s Restaurant in Rome, retiring after 20 years of service. She was a very devoted member of the Catholic faith.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Local scholars inducted into transfer honor society

ONEONTA — Several area residents are among the 36 State University of New York at Oneonta students were inducted into the Tau Sigma National Honor Society for the 2021-22 academic year. Tau Sigma is designed exclusively for transfer students, according to the announcement by the college. The local students...
ONEONTA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Frances ‘Franny’ A. Yaworski

UTICA — Frances A. Yaworski, “Franny”, 73, passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center with family by her side. Franny was born on August 23, 1948, in Utica, the daughter of John S. and Anna (Ciszek) Gacek. She was a graduate of Holy Trinity grade school and Utica Free Academy. Following high school, Franny graduated from the Utica School of Beauty Culture, Inc. She worked as a hairdresser for many years thereafter, often called upon to make home visits for relatives and close friends in need of a little cut and curl.
UTICA, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Do KNOT Miss Out on National Pretzel Day in the Hudson Valley

You do KNOT want to miss out on these delicious snacks across the Hudson Valley. Of course, we had to throw in a pun there because...April 26th is National Pretzel Day. While National Pretzel Day has been celebrated for years, one of the most popular television shows of all time gave it a whole new meaning.
HUDSON, NY
Romesentinel.com

Thomas W. Bove

Thomas W. Bove, age 88, of Charlotte, NC, died December 15, 2021. He was the son of Louis A. Bove and Theresa M. Basile Bove. Mr. Bove was a former member of St. John the Baptist Church; a member of Local 396 Moving Picture Machine Operator in the Binghamton NY area for several years as well as the Kallet and Senus Theaters in the Rome-Utica area. He was also employed by Pinkerton Security and Stegall Security. He was last employed by the City of Charlotte NC at the CLT Coliseum Authority.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Romesentinel.com

Marian A. (Mahana) Karam

UTICA — Mrs. Marian A. (Mahana) Karam, age 87, passed peacefully into heaven on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, with her loving and devoted daughter at her side. Marian was born in Utica on June 13, 1934, to the late Abdoo and Emily (Sfeir) Mahana. On June 13, 1959, Marian married Ernest T. “Nini” Karam in St. Louis Gonzaga Church, Utica. They truly loved and respected each other and placed the needs of their family above all else. Nini passed away on September 13, 2008; Marian always held him in the depth of her heart.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Local students at Crane perform in Buffalo

POTSDAM — Several local students with the Crane Chorus from the State University of New York at Potsdam’s Crane School of Music performed with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by JoAnn Falletta, last weekend at Kleinhans Music Hall in Buffalo. The chorus includes the following area residents:. -Giovanna...
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy