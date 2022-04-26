ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dapagliflozin beneficial for heart failure, regardless of frailty

Cover picture for the articleDapagliflozin reduces the risk for worsening heart failure or cardiovascular death, regardless of frailty status, according to a study published online April 26 in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Jawad H. Butt, M.D., from the University of Glasgow in the United Kingdom, and colleagues examined the efficacy of dapagliflozin...

medicalxpress.com

