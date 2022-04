BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Somerset County Sheriff’s Office deputies were involved in a shooting that killed a man who had allegedly committed a robbery on Monday, according to authorities. Deputies received a report that a man had used a handgun to rob a convenience store in Westover, Maryland, deputies said. Not long after that, a Somerset County Sheriff’s Office deputy found a man matching the description of the suspect about two miles away from where the recovery occurred, according to authorities. The deputy approached that person and there was an exchange of gunfire. The man then ran toward a field near the intersection of...

WESTOVER, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO