Monroe woman and man arrested for kidnapping, forced victim into car while showing firearm

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, April 25, 2022, an officer of the Monroe City Courts was doing security at the front desk of the City Court on the 600 block of Calypso Street. The officer came in contact with 20-year-old Keziah Dixon and another individual.

According to authorities, they advised Dixon that she could not enter the court room due to her not having a mask. Dixon then stated she was sending the individual in to drop the charges on their brother.

The officer escorted the individual to the prosecutor’s office. Ten minutes later, 29-year-old Adam Anderson entered City Court and stated that he was looking for the individual that he brought in to drop the charges on his brother. Officers then advised Anderson that the individual was in the prosecutor’s office and would be out when they finished.

Anderson then walked back to his vehicle. The individual then came out of the office and was walking toward the door looking around. Officers asked the individual if they were okay.

The individual advised officers that they were forced to drop the charges on Dixon and Anderson’s brother, and the individual mentioned that they did not want to drop the charges.

Officers asked the individual/victim to explain what was going on and the victim stated they called the police on Dixon and Anderson’s brother for stealing their weed eater. The victim mentioned that on Friday, April 22, 2022, Dixon and Anderson allegedly picked them up from their house to bring them to the courthouse, but the courthouse was closed.

On Monday, April 25, 2022, Dixon and Anderson allegedly came to the victim’s house and blew their car horn. The victim mentioned that they walked to the vehicle and Anderson told them to “get in the car, you’re going to drop the charges on my brother.”

As the victim walked to the vehicle, Anderson allegedly reached for a long gun and placed it on his lap. The victim stated that he feared for his life and that Dixon also told them to get in the vehicle twice. The victim entered the vehicle because they feared for their life.

Officers were also advised that Anderson and Dixon were outside of the courthouse with the firearm. Officers approached the vehicle and commanded all individuals to exit the car.

As Anderson exited the car, officers observed a 9mm bullet falling to the ground. Authorities also observed a Glock 9mm and a loaded 12 gauge shot gun in the vehicle.

Dixon and Anderson were placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. Anderson was charged with Firearm-Free Zone, Second Degree Kidnapping, and Intimidating Witnesses. Dixon was charged with Witness Intimidation and Second Degree Kidnapping.