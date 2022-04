The Man in Black is coming to Broadway. Media mogul and former Sony music boss Tommy Mottola is bringing the life of country music icon Johnny Cash to the Great White Way, Page Six has exclusively learned. The working title of the project is “Johnny & June,” referring to the late singer and his famous wife, June Carter Cash. It will be directed by Tony winner Des McAnuff, who previously collaborated with Mottola on musicals including Bob Dylan’s “Girl From the North Country,” “Groundhog Day,” “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical” and “A Bronx Tale: The Musical.” Theater vet McAnuff — whose credits also include the long-running “Jersey Boys” — co-wrote the...

THEATER & DANCE ・ 12 HOURS AGO