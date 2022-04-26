ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winona, MN

Winona Volunteer Services Wraps up Foodshare Campaign

winonaradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINONA, Minn. (KWNO)-Winona Volunteer Services (WVS) has wrapped up its second-largest annual food drive. Executive Director Sandra Burke shared the results of the Minnesota Foodshare March Campaign on KWNO’s In the Know...

winonaradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: State Estimates 60% Of Residents Have Had COVID

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota officials on Tuesday reported 2,563 new cases and one more death due to COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, 12,494 Minnesotans have died from the virus. Meanwhile, the state released new estimates indicating that health officials believe that about 60% of the state’s residents — or roughly 3.3 million people — have been infected with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. That figure would be slightly higher than the national average of an estimated 57.7%. In comparison, the latest official figures from the Minnesota Department of Health place the total case count at 1,447,575, which includes...
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Minnesota House passes plan to refill unemployment trust fund, send checks to frontline workers

In the Duluth News Tribune Dana Ferguson says, “In a surprise move on Monday, April 25, the Minnesota House of Representatives advanced a more than $3.7 billion proposal to replenish the state’s jobless fund and send out checks to front line workers. The plan would repay the federal government for helping the state pay unemployment insurance benefits during the pandemic. It would also replenish the state’s unemployment insurance fund. Roughly one in five workers drew benefits from the fund, according to the Department of Employment and Economic Development, due to COVID-19 and the state’s effort to quell it.”
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

How to Get Rid of Those Annoying Boxelder Bugs in Minnesota Right Now

Even though it's not usually common, boxelder bugs have invaded Minnesota this spring. Here's how to keep them from bugging you too much this season. If your house is like ours in northwest Rochester, it's been inundated by a barrage of those black and red flying bugs, especially on warmer days. Even though they're not usually a problem this time of year, boxelder bugs (Boisea trivittatus, if you're being all scientific) are back and have shown up across much of Minnesota this spring.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winona, MN
Winona, MN
Society
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Society
Winona, MN
Government
WJON

There Are Zero Families Living in Minnesota’s Smallest Town

You have to wonder what is the deal with a town of less than 10 people. Is it still a town? And what actually defines a "town" anyway?. I grew up in a very small town. At the time it had less than 1000 people. Now, I believe it is over 1,000- Eden Valley. And honestly, there was nothing to do when I was growing up. You had to drive to whatever neighboring small, but not as small, town was nearby for almost anything. No Target, no large grocery store. There was a grocery store back then, in fact, there were two of them. Now, none. You HAVE to drive somewhere else. No pizza delivery, no delivery of any kind. We had a school, post office, and a few shops around town. The good thing about a small town is that everyone knows you. The bad thing is that everyone knows you. In other words, there are good and bad about everywhere.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Never-Ending Winter Now Delaying Opening of Campgrounds in Minnesota

If you were looking to head out camping up north in some areas of Minnesota in early May, we have some bad news for you, courtesy of Old Man Winter. As we're all painfully aware, the warm spring weather to which we all look forward each year hasn't exactly been quick in arriving here in the Land of 10,000 (Still Partially Snow-Covered) Lakes. And while we've been dealing with an extended period of cold temperatures and windy conditions and rain here in Rochester and southeast Minnesota, at least we haven't had too much snow this spring (knock on wood!)
MINNESOTA STATE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

How Many Lakes Are Actually in Minnesota?

If there's one thing Minnesota is known for, it's the staggering number of lakes found within its borders. It's known as the "Land of Ten Thousand Lakes" but that's not entirely accurate. In fact, there are more lakes than that in Minnesota. How Many Lakes Are There In Minnesota?. According...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midtown#Food Drive#Charity#Kwno#Wvs#Car Wash Midtown Foods
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, April 25

Monday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 1,158 newly reported cases and one newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,493. Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Friday, April 21. Data from the weekend...
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Community members remember slain Minnesota family

Holiday lights drape homes in vigil for slain Minnesota family. Organizers of a vigil for four slain family members lit up their Duluth house with Christmas lights to celebrate their lives and their love for the holidays. A family relative last week killed 44-year-old Riana Lou Barry, 47-year-old Sean Christopher Barry, 12-year-old Shiway Elizabeth Barry and 9-year-old Sadie Lucille Barry. On Sunday night, members of the tight-knit neighborhood, some of whom also decorated their houses with lights, and others gathered to remember the victims. People were invited to bring new children’s books to donate in honor of the family that maintained a “little free library” outside their home. Duluth City Councilor Arik Forsman, a former neighbor of the Barrys who hosted the event, said the family was known for their adventurous spirit and welcoming nature.
AM 1390 KRFO

Have You Heard About This Haunted Street In Wisconsin?

We've heard of haunted houses and spooky buildings where something isn't exactly right. A haunted road is a different story!. Surprisingly, there are many spooky spots in both Minnesota and Wisconsin. In fact, one of Minnesota's most haunted buildings recently went up for sale. Just looking at the spot will give you the chills. It is a former sanatorium.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
KROC News

Rochester Shocked By News of Popular Restaurant Closing

I am absolutely shocked at the latest news from a popular restaurant in downtown Rochester, Minnesota. A place that has been serving customers amazing food for 4 years is closing on Saturday, April 30th. Cameo Restaurant is Closing in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota. Extremely sad news was shared on Wednesday, April...
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYC

MVAC programs help with water and electrical bills

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule protection ends this Saturday, the Minnesota Valley Action Council is reminding members of the community of all of the programs that could help you with some of your bills. The council has an energy assistance program to assist in paying...
MANKATO, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy