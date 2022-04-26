Man Grabs Woman at Flushing Subway Station, Attempts to Rape Her at Nearby Building: NYPD

A 22-year-old woman was grabbed by a man at the Main Street-Flushing subway station Thursday before he dragged her multiple blocks and then tried to rape her inside the lobby of an apartment building, police said.

The victim was inside the station at about 9:45 a.m. when the man walked up to her, grabbed her by the arm and forced her to walk out of the station with him.

He then dragged her along Main Street toward Kissena Boulevard, where he pushed her into the lobby of a building located at 41-25 Kissena Blvd., police said.

Once inside, the suspect allegedly held the woman down and exposed his penis. The woman was able to break free and run off before he physically harmed her, police said. The man then fled the area.

Police describe the suspect as being approximately 30 years old, with a dark complexion and standing about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, a white face mask, a dark T-shirt with “Aeropostale New York” written across the front, dark pants and black shoes. He was also carrying a white bag, police said.

