Mother Pleads Guilty In Baby’s Death

By Greg Barton
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANCASTER – The first of two parents charged in the death of a four-month-old baby pleaded guilty to third-degree murder. 30-year-old Amy Manning of Ronks, Lancaster County, was sentenced to 7-14 years in prison following the plea. Co-defendant David...

People

Pregnant Pennsylvania Woman Is Fatally Shot as She Pumped Gas, and Ex-Boyfriend Is Suspect

Authorities in Philadelphia continue to search for a man they believe fatally shot his pregnant ex-girlfriend while she pumped gas. According to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office, an arrest warrant was issued for 38-year-old Rafiq Thompson in the Friday killing of 31-year-old Tamara Cornelius and her unborn baby at an Exxon gas station in Upper Merion Township, Pa., about 15 miles outside of Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Man imprisoned two decades in mother's death out on parole

Michael Politte walked out of prison Friday, paroled after nearly two decades behind bars for a crime he says he didn't commit — the killing of his mother.Politte, now 38, was released from the Jefferson City Correctional Center, two months after he was granted parole. He was greeted by hugs from relatives and friends.“I never thought this day would come,” Politte said. “I don't see any barbed wire or any wire. It's all open. It smells different, looks different. It's amazing."Rita Politte died in a fire at the family home in the eastern Missouri town of Hopewell in 1998. Michael,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Voice

Killer Of NY Mom Found In Duffel Bag Sent Chilling Text Message To Traveling Husband

"Your whole family is next." That's the chilling text message that Orsolya Gaal's husband received from the man who killed her, Pix11 reports. The 51-year-old Queens mom apparently told her 13-year-old son she was going out to see a show last Friday night, the outlet said. Instead, Gaal went out with another man who was believed to have killed her hours later in her basement.
QUEENS, NY
People

Sherri Papini's Husband Files for Divorce, Days After Her Guilty Plea in Kidnapping Hoax

The husband of Sherri Papini, the California mom who falsely claimed she'd been kidnapped while out jogging in 2016, filed for divorce on Wednesday, online court records show. The Sacramento Bee was the first to report the divorce. Online court records in Shasta County, Calif. indicate Keith Papini is the petitioner and Sherri Papini is the respondent in the case, which is classified as a "dissolution with minor children." In the filing, which was obtained by PEOPLE, Keith Papini asks for custody of the pair's two children.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
The Independent

2-year-old shoots dead 4-year-old sister in horror gas station accident

A 2-year-old boy has fatally shot his 4-year-old sister by accident at a gas station in Chester, Pennsylvania, according to authorities. The children were in a parked car at a gas station in the city south of Philadelphia on Tuesday, when the shooting occurred at around 10.45am. The girl was taken to a hospital in the area by witnesses, where she was pronounced dead. Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer told reporters that “everybody in the community of Chester, in Delaware County, myself included, all of us are just heartbroken to think of what happened to this poor child”....
ACCIDENTS
Popculture

Lori Vallow Murder Trial Gets Big Update

Lori Vallow has been declared mentally fit to stand trial on charges related to the deaths of her two children, Tylee Ryan, 17, and Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7. Idaho District Judge Steven Boyce wrote in a ruling Monday that Vallow is "restored to competency and is fit to proceed." Vallow is set to be arraigned on Tuesday, April 19.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Actor From 'Grease' Films Arrested For Burglary, Trespassing At Maryland Nursing Home

A character actor from the 1976 film “Grease” has been arrested after Maryland authorities say he forced his way into a local nursing home. Eddie Deezen, 65, was arrested on Friday for pushing his way into an Allegheny County residence facility and refusing to leave, according to a statement from the Maryland State Police e-mailed to Oxygen.com. As first reported by TMZ, the North Bel Air Drive property Deezen is accused of trying to break into is a privately-owned nursing home.
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WPXI Pittsburgh

Parents, child found dead in suspected Pennsylvania double murder-suicide, police say

MARLBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two adults and a child were found dead Monday in an apparent double murder-suicide at a home in Chester County, Pennsylvania, police confirmed. According to KYW-TV, officers with the East Marlborough Township Police Department conducted a welfare check on a Kennett Square residence just after 8 a.m. and made the grisly discovery.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY

