Chippewa Falls, WI

Chippewa Falls police increase patrols around schools in wake of 10-year-old girl’s slaying

By Rayos Syndication User
 2 days ago
(Chippewa Falls Police Department Facebook page)
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) — The Chippewa Falls Police Department is increasing patrols around schools in the wake of a 10-year-old girl’s apparent slaying.

“You may notice an increased law enforcement presence around our schools. We will be increasing our patrol especially during drop-off and pick-up times,” the police department announced on its Facebook page Tuesday.

Police Chief Matthew Kelm, who said police consider Lily Peters’ death a homicide, urged residents to remain vigilant. Investigators don’t know the circumstances of Lily’s death, he said, adding that

there may be a danger to the public.

The fourth-grader’s father reported her missing at about 9 p.m. Sunday after she didn’t return home from her aunt’s house nearby. Officers later located Lily’s bicycle in some woods at the end of the street where her aunt lives.

About 9:15 a.m. Monday, searchers found Lily’s body in a wooded area nearby. Investigators say they are following up on several leads.

Neighbors say the path where police found Lily’s body is a popular route for children on bikes and people exercising.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call (800) 263-5906.

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Juvenile suspect arrested following death of 10-year-old girl in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — Police in Chippewa Falls have arrested a suspect after a 10-year-old girl who went missing Sunday night was found dead. During a news conference Tuesday evening, Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said officers arrested a juvenile suspect earlier in the day. The suspect and the victim, Iliana “Lily” M. Peters, knew each other, Kelm said....
