Rogers, AR

‘Encanto’ sing-along film concert coming to AMP

By Jacob Smith
 2 days ago

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fans will now be able to sing along to the Disney animated film “Encanto” in a live setting rather than in their homes as the Walmart AMP announced “Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour” will be making a stop at the Rogers venue.

The July 30 show will feature the entire feature-length film and an on-stage band celebrating all the record-breaking hit songs from the beloved soundtrack. Gates open at 6 p.m. with music starting at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m. with prices ranging from $25 to $75 plus fees. Attendees can purchase four lawn tickets at the same time and get a Lawn 4-Pack for $80 plus fees.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 479-443-5600, going online to www.amptickets.com or in-person at the Walmart AMP or Walton Arts Center box offices.

Fast Track for early access to the venue and lawn chair rentals can be added on to your order for $10 each. Ticket add-ons will only be delivered by mail. Neither add-on will give the holder access to the venue without a show ticket.

Patrons will receive tickets and vouchers for add-ons within 30 days prior to the show date via the delivery method selected at checkout.

