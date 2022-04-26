ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio police warn about ‘Orbeez’ gun social media challenge

By John Lynch
Ohio police say they are warning parents of the dangers of a new social media trend called the ‘Orbeez’ gun challenge.

Police from Perkins Township in Ohio said they responded to a Target for a report of juveniles shooting what appeared to be Nerf guns at vehicles and people from their vehicles.

After investigation, police said an unknown individual was struck by one of the projectiles, later determined to be from an “Orbeez” gun.

A short time later officers were dispatched to another area business for the same type of complaint.

The suspect vehicle was located and one juvenile was arrested for assault.

The Police encourages parents to discuss the dangers of this type of activity with their children, as well as any other social media trends they may encounter in the future.

The Department continued saying ‘ointing any type of firearm, even a toy, is inherently dangerous for obvious reasons.’

Tawny Mitchell
2d ago

Kids have been killed at night 🌉 for playing with laser tag guns, nerf guns, and pellet guns (which do look "real"!) Now, in a small town like I live in, where we know most of the cops 👮‍♂️, we don't have this worry, as the "extra-curricular" shootings are generally done to deer and wild turkey. But in a city where there is gun crime, I wouldn't let my kid even own a nerf gun for fear of him getting shot! I certainly wouldn't let him have these little buggers to launch! I was always outside with my son even during nerf battles, just in case. Granted, I was lucky to get to be a full time mom in a country where most parents can't afford it, and I count my blessings for that. At 18, my son and I are still close. And there are a lot of clever ways kids can keep secrets from parents for years. I'll say, "How could the parents not have noticed this!" And Zephin will tell me, and I will realize that I would have been in the dark, too, if he and I had kept secrets from each other. Be safe, e

