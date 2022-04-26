ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockdale, TX

Rockdale highschooler brings gun to school, potentially faces up to 10 years in jail

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCKDALE, Texas — A firearm was discovered Monday in a Rockdale High School student's backpack by faculty after RISD received an anonymous tip through their "Quik tip' program, according to Rockdale Police. Staff was able...

