Man dies after shot multiple times in southwest Fresno

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two suspects remain at large after a man was shot multiple times in the back in Sacramento late Friday morning. Sacramento police say officers responded near 50th Street and Broadway and found an 18-year-old Sacramento man in a parking lot, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. It happened in the Employment Development Department (EDD) parking lot near the California Department of Justice, just southeast of UC Davis Medical Center. The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, officers say. The suspects are described as two Black men wearing black, hooded sweatshirts. They ran northbound from the parking lot. Police said the suspects were seen in a yellow 2000s Chevy Impala. EDD confirmed to CBS13 that the shooting had no connection to the agency. An active investigation is now underway. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO