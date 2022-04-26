ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Man dies after shot multiple times in southwest Fresno

By John Houghton, Gabe Salazar
yourcentralvalley.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRESNO, Calif. ( – A 24-year-old man was shot and killed near a park Tuesday morning in southwest Fresno,...

Arrest made in killing of teen in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Police have made an arrest in the killing of a teenager in Visalia early Saturday morning. The victim has been identified as Michael Montoya, 19, by police. The shooting occurred near Sowell Street and Howard Avenue on Saturday morning. Officers received a report of gunshots in the area just after midnight. […]
These are the deadliest areas in Kern County, according to homicide data

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Governor Gavin Newsom has previously called Kern County, “the murder capital of California.” Data from 17 News’ Homicide Tracker showed there were 136 confirmed homicides in only 21 ZIP codes in 2021. The most homicides in a single zip code for the year was 36–more than double the second most. Those […]
2 Suspects Sought After Man Shot Multiple Times In Broadway EDD Parking Lot In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two suspects remain at large after a man was shot multiple times in the back in Sacramento late Friday morning. Sacramento police say officers responded near 50th Street and Broadway and found an 18-year-old Sacramento man in a parking lot, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. It happened in the Employment Development Department (EDD) parking lot near the California Department of Justice, just southeast of UC Davis Medical Center. The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, officers say. The suspects are described as two Black men wearing black, hooded sweatshirts. They ran northbound from the parking lot. Police said the suspects were seen in a yellow 2000s Chevy Impala. EDD confirmed to CBS13 that the shooting had no connection to the agency. An active investigation is now underway. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear.
Kidnapped California baby found, 3 suspects detained

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A 3-month-old baby who was kidnapped from his San Francisco Bay Area home was found Tuesday and three suspects were detained, police said. The baby, Brandon Cuellar, was unharmed but was taken to a hospital as a precaution, San Jose Police Department officials said during a news conference.
