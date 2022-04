Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta/Facebook, recently remarked in a podcast interview that when it came to hiring new staff, his preference was people whose "values aligned in the things that you care about". This, he said, was akin to "choosing a friend or a life partner". He went on to state that many young people were too "objective-focused" and "not focused enough on connections and … people".

