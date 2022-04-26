Young rugby player goes viral with inspiring pep talk

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A young British boy is being hailed for an act of sportsmanship after his encouraging words for his rugby teammate went viral.

The Sedbergh School in Kendal, United Kingdom captured video of the boy giving a pep talk to his teammate who was feeling discouraged because he was younger than the other players at their Easter Rugby Camp.

“Listen to me. Trust me. Look at me. I’m the shortest kid here. It doesn’t matter who you are. It doesn’t matter if you’re short. You’re young. It doesn’t matter if you’re taller. It doesn’t matter if you’re fat,” the boy said. “You are a brilliant rugby player, do you understand that? You are insane. You are actually insane for your age.”

The school shared the video on its Instagram page. It has been viewed thousands of times.

“The incredible connection and heart-warming friendship between these boys is the perfect demonstration of the ethos of our Sedbergh Courses, and we could not be prouder,” the post said.

