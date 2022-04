April 29-30 Magnolia brings back barbecue season. The annual Magnolia Showdown BBQ Cookoff returns to Unity Park. Hosted by the Magnolia Festival Committee and sanctioned by the Lone Star Barbecue Society, the cook-off features categories for brisket, spare ribs, chicken and beans as well as contests for margaritas, open protein and dessert. Registration for contestants closed April 15, but the event is free and open to the public to attend. 8 a.m.-TBD (April 29), TBD (April 30). Free. 19450 Unity Park Drive, Magnolia. www.cityofmagnolia.com.

