Senators' Mathieu Joseph: Done for the year

Bobrovsky (rest) will not dress Thursday against Ottawa, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports. Bobrovsky took his first loss since Feb. 26 after coughing up three goals on 37 shots against Boston on Tuesday. It was already announced that Spencer Knight would start Thursday's game but it will be Jonas Johansson serving as the backup. Bobrovsky's status for Friday's season final against Montreal is unknown at this time.

SUNRISE, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO