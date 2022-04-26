Senators' Mathieu Joseph: Done for the year

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Drake Batherson scored in overtime to give the Ottawa Senators a 5-4 win over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night. Batherson also scored in regulation, Tim Stutzle had a pair of goals and Thomas Chabot also scored for Ottawa in this matchup of teams near the bottom of the Eastern Conference. Brady Tkachuk chipped in three assists, while Anton Forsberg made 37 saves.
Bobrovsky (rest) will not dress Thursday against Ottawa, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports. Bobrovsky took his first loss since Feb. 26 after coughing up three goals on 37 shots against Boston on Tuesday. It was already announced that Spencer Knight would start Thursday's game but it will be Jonas Johansson serving as the backup. Bobrovsky's status for Friday's season final against Montreal is unknown at this time.
Forsling (rest) will not play Thursday against the Senators. Forsling is enjoying a career year, tallying 10 goals and 37 points while averaging 21:13 of ice time through 71 games. Florida's regular-season finale is Friday against the Canadiens, though it's unclear if the 25-year-old will suit up.
On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions announced their decision to exercise the fifth-year option for tight end T.J. Hockenson. This move locks him in with a fully-guaranteed $9.39 million salary for the 2023 season. The Lions confirmed their decision after multiple reports on Tuesday evening. The Lions selected Hockenson with the...
Gustavsson will guard the home goal Thursday versus the Panthers, per TSN 1200 Ottawa. Gustavsson will get a look at a Panthers team expected to rest most of its star players. The 23-year-old has allowed four goals on 71 shots across his last two games, but this is a tough matchup even with the Panthers choosing to rest some players ahead of the postseason.
Huberdeau (rest) will not dress for Thursday's tilt with the Senators. Huberdeau has already racked up 115 points this season, blowing past his previous career best of 92 set during the 2018-19 campaign. It's currently unknown if the 28-year-old winger will dress for Friday's season finale in Montreal or if he'll continue to rest ahead of the postseason.
Johansson (undisclosed) was activated from injured reserve for Thursday's tilt with Ottawa, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports. With Sergei Bobrovsky (rest) unavailable Thursday, Johansson will serve as Spencer Knight's backup. The 26-year-old could start Friday's game in Montreal if Bobrovsky remains unavailable. He's sporting an .872 save percentage in 10 games with Florida and Colorado this season.
Salo was promoted from AHL Bridgeport for Thursday's clash with Washington. Salo logged 12:40 of ice time in Tuesday's win over the Capitals. It was his first NHL appearance since Jan. 30. The 23-year-old rookie has four points through 19 career NHL games.
Eakin (illness) won't play Thursday versus the Bruins, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports. Eakin hasn't been a regularly lately even when healthy. The 30-year-old's status for Friday's season finale versus the Blackhawks has yet to be determined, but it wouldn't be a shock to see him end the year out of the lineup.
Nelson (illness) will return to action Thursday against the Capitals. Nelson is expected to skate on the first line and top power-play unit versus Washington. He's racked up 36 goals and 58 points through 70 contests this campaign.
Vesey (leg) will play Thursday against Carolina, per Devils team reporter Catherine Bogart. Vesey will play for the first time since April 5 after missing the last 10 games. The 28-year-old has just one point in his last 22 games, giving him 14 through 66 games on the year. He'll return to a bottom-line role Thursday.
Weegar (rest) will not play Thursday in Ottawa. With the playoffs starting next week, Weegar and four other Panthers will rest for Thursday's game. It's unclear how many of the players sitting out Thursday will suit up for Friday's regular-season finale in Montreal, though.
Giroux (rest) will not play Thursday in Ottawa. Giroux will be joined by four Panthers teammates taking a breather in advance of the postseason, which starts next week. It's unclear at this point if Giroux will play Friday in Montreal.
Jenik was reassigned to AHL Tucson on Thursday, per the AHL's transactions log. Jenik has shuffled between the AHL and NHL levels throughout the season, scoring three points in 13 games with Arizona along the way. Barring another roster move, he will not be with the team for Friday's season finale against Nashville.
Kreider will not play Wednesday versus the Canadiens, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports. The 52-goal scorer is among the players the Rangers are resting for this contest. It's uncertain if Kreider will be back for Friday's game versus the Capitals.
Barkov (rest) will not play Thursday in Ottawa, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports. Barkov and several other Panthers will get a night off as the team gets ready for the postseason. The star center has 39 goals and 88 points through 67 games this season. It's unclear if he'll dress for Friday's season finale in Montreal.
Subban (illness) remains out of the lineup Thursday versus the Hurricanes, Devils team reporter Catherine Bogart reports. Subban will miss his second straight game with the flu, and it's unclear if he'll be healthy enough to go Friday versus the Red Wings in the season finale.
Laine (upper body) is not in the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Lightning, per the NHL media site. Laine will miss his sixth straight game, and it seems unlikely at this point that he'll play in Friday's season finale versus the Penguins. If he doesn't play, he'll end the season with 26 goals and 56 points in 56 outings. The Finn is a pending restricted free agent with arbitration rights this offseason.
Pulock won't play Thursday against Washington due to a non-COVID illness. The Islanders only have one game remaining after Thursday's contest, so Pulock could be done for the season. If that ends up being the case, he'll finish the year having tallied five goals, 20 points and 130 blocks through 55 contests.
Boqvist (undisclosed) will not be available Thursday against the Lightning, per the NHL's media site. Boqvist will miss a fourth straight game and will have just one more chance to get back on the ice before the end of the season. The 21-year-old blueliner has 22 points through 52 games in his first year with Columbus. He'll be considered questionable for Friday's season finale in Pittsburgh.
Comments / 0