Heading into the 2022 Trade Deadline, it seemed like a sure thing that Detroit Red Wings defenseman Nick Leddy would be changing addresses. What wasn’t as obvious was what the return would be from the team acquiring him. Well, as all of “Hockeytown” knows by now, the return from the St. Louis Blues included a second-round pick in 2023 as well as roster players Oskar Sundqvist and Jake Walman.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO