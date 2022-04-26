ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Porte, TX

Driver hurt after a semi-truck crash on SH-146 in La Porte (La Porte, TX)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C4bWs_0fKdo1DN00
Driver hurt after a semi-truck crash on SH-146 in La Porte (La Porte, TX)Nationwide Report

On Monday evening, one person suffered minor injuries following a semi-truck accident in La Porte. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle wreck was reported just after 7 p.m. on SH-146 at Fairmont Parkway [...]

Read More >>

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hOAUC_0fKdo1DN00
Book a Course in Your State Now

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report™ has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website.

Looking for more local accident reports? Browse through Today’s Texas Accident News or search your local traffic.

Comments / 0

Related
Nationwide Report

46-year-old Fredrika J Smith dead, another injured after a hit-and-run crash in Jefferson Parish (Jefferson Parish, LA)

46-year-old Fredrika J Smith dead, another injured after a hit-and-run crash in Jefferson Parish (Jefferson Parish, LA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 46-year-old Fredrika J Smith, of New Orleans, as the man who lost his life following an auto-pedestrian collision on April 25 that also injured another person in Jefferson Parish. As per the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run crash took place on US 90B upper level east (Westbank Expressway) near Stumpf Boulevard [...]
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
Nationwide Report

22-year-old Miya Denise McBride succumbs to her injuries following a crash on I-20 (Shreveport, LA)

22-year-old Miya Denise McBride succumbs to her injuries following a crash on I-20 (Shreveport, LA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 22-year-old Miya Denise McBride, of Shreveport, as the woman who lost her life following a head-on collision early Sunday morning on I-20. The fatal two-vehicle crash took place a little after 6 a.m. on I-20 near the Jewella exit [...]
SHREVEPORT, LA
Nationwide Report

46-year-old Jason Michael Rigstad and 32-year-old Rebecca Mae Barker died after a crash in Abilene (Abilene, TX)

46-year-old Jason Michael Rigstad and 32-year-old Rebecca Mae Barker died after a crash in Abilene (Abilene, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 46-year-old Jason Michael Rigstad and 32-year-old Rebecca Mae Barker, both from Abilene, as the victims who lost their lives following a two-vehicle accident Tuesday in Abilene. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the 2500 block of East Highway 80 at around 7:31 p.m. Tuesday on reports of a motorcycle crash [...]
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
La Porte, TX
Traffic
City
La Porte, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
Nationwide Report

33-year-old Chelsey Kristine Cook dead after a single-vehicle crash in Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)

33-year-old Chelsey Kristine Cook dead after a single-vehicle crash in Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 33-year-old Chelsey Kristine Cook as the woman who lost her life following a single-vehicle accident Monday night in Lubbock. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place at Frankford Avenue and Woodrow Road shortly before 11:30 p.m. [...]
LUBBOCK, TX
KTSM

Victims in deadly I-10 head-on crash near Las Cruces identified

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police (NMSP) officials have identified the two drivers killed last week in a head-on, wrong-way crash on I-10 west of Las Cruces In the early morning hours of April 15, the New Mexico State Police were called to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near milepost 122, […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Dmvedu Org#Defensive Driving Courses#Traffic School Courses#The State Courts#Texas Accident News
KHOU

HPD: Driver dies after being ejected in crash near East Freeway

HOUSTON — A driver died after being ejected from his vehicle during a crash, according to the Houston Police Department. The crash happened on the service road of the East Freeway around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday. Police say the driver of a Chevrolet Impala was traveling westbound when he...
HOUSTON, TX
Nationwide Report

5 people, including a juvenile died after a two-vehicle accident on US 287 in Armstrong County (Armstrong County, TX)

5 people, including a juvenile died after a two-vehicle accident on US 287 in Armstrong County (Armstrong County, TX)Nationwide Report. Five people, including a juvenile lost their lives following a two-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon in Armstrong County. As per the initial information, the deadly head-on crash took place at around 4:30 p.m. on US 287 near County Road 9 [...]
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Nationwide Report

1 person dead after an auto-pedestrian collision on Santa Ana Freeway in Anaheim (Anaheim, CA)

1 person dead after an auto-pedestrian collision on Santa Ana Freeway in Anaheim (Anaheim, CA)Nationwide Report. On Monday morning, one person died after being hit by a vehicle in Anaheim. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian crash was reported at 12:52 a.m. on the southbound Santa Ana Freeway at Euclid Street. On arrival, responders found the victim in the No. 2 lane but the pedestrian might have been hit in the No. 1 lane, officials said. White vehicle debris was found at the scene [...]
ANAHEIM, CA
Nationwide Report

51-year-old Sierra Deborah Waters killed after an auto-pedestrian crash in Tucson (Tucson, AZ)

51-year-old Sierra Deborah Waters killed after an auto-pedestrian crash in Tucson (Tucson, AZ)Nationwide Report. Officials identified 51-year-old Sierra Deborah Waters as the woman who lost her life after being hit by a vehicle on Sunday in Tucson. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place at about 8:15 p.m. on the 7100 block of East Tanque Verde Road [...]
TUCSON, AZ
Nationwide Report

13-year-old Dylan Buensuceso killed after a hit-and-run crash in Goodyear; driver sought (Goodyear, AZ)

13-year-old Dylan Buensuceso killed after a hit-and-run crash in Goodyear; driver sought (Goodyear, AZ)Nationwide Report. Officials identified 13-year-old Dylan Buensuceso as the teenager who lost his life after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in Goodyear while the driver fled the scene after collision. As per the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run crash took place in a neighborhood near Elliot Road and Cotton Lane moments before 3 p.m. [...]
GOODYEAR, AZ
Nationwide Report

2 people hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash in City of Industry (City of Industry, CA)

2 people hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash in City of Industry (City of Industry, CA)Nationwide Report. On early Tuesday morning, two people were taken to a hospital after a traffic collision in City of Industry. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash was reported at about 3:13 a.m. on Valley Boulevard and 7th Avenue in the City of Industry [...]
CITY OF INDUSTRY, CA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

37K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy