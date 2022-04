During the worst of the pandemic in the middle of the winter of 2021, a manager of a Hilton hotel had pointed criticisms for Steve Grove, who serves as Gov. Tim Walz’s commissioner of the Department of Employment and Economic Development. Grove sparred with Kenneth Jarka, the general manager of the Hilton Minneapolis — during […] The post DEED Commissioner Steve Grove plays hardball with Hilton after contentious call appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO