Vote now for The News Tribune’s Athlete of the Week (April 18 to 23)

Voting is now open for The News Tribune’s high school Athlete of the Week poll (April 18 to 23). Voting will remain open until Thursday at noon.

Want to nominate a high school athlete from the South Sound in the future? Email preps reporter Jon Manley at jon.manley@thenewstribune.com or send a direct message on Twitter (@manley_tnt) with the athlete’s first and last name, school, year, position and a stat line from game(s) during the past week. Nominations must be submitted by 5 p.m. Sunday.

You can read about the candidates and their accomplishments below.

Note: The poll can be found below the list of athletes. If you’re having trouble viewing it, try opening this story in a different web browser, such as Chrome or Safari. Votes can only be submitted through the poll on this page. Votes e-mailed will not be counted.

Dominc Lisiecki, Lincoln track: Set a personal best in the 800 meters, with a time of 2:07.59 at a three-team meet at Bonney Lake on Wednesday.

Isaac Briggs, Rogers track: Set a new personal best in the 800 meters, clocking in at 1:55.37 at the Oregon Relays at Hayward Field in Eugene, which is now the sixth fastest time in the state.

Cole Reily, White River track: Set a personal-record 1:55.69 in the 800 meters on Saturday at the Gear Up Eason Invitational in Snohomish, which is the eighth fastest in the state.

Matthew Hillyer, Bellarmine track: Set a new personal record in the 1500 meters with a time of 4:06.94 at the Oregon Relays in Eugene, now the third fastest time in the state.

Kai Halstead, Puyallup baseball: Went 1-for-3 with three RBI in Vikings’ 6-4 win over Emerald Ridge.

Reese Prater, Steilacoom softball: Senior had five singles, two doubles, three home runs, a walk and 10 RBI in the last two league games in the 2A SPSL for the Sentinels. The Western Oregon commit is hitting .743 on the season.

Orlando Young, Federal Way baseball: Threw a 7-1 win over Decatur on Wednesday. Gave up three hits and one unearned run while striking out 12 batters in the game, bringing his season total to 54.

Savanna Sigette, Lincoln softball: Junior pitcher had five hits and a home run last week. Against Spanaway Lake, pitched five innings, striking out seven, allowing two hits and a walk.

Rylan Haider, Olympia baseball: Senior pitcher threw a no-hitter against Curtis on Wednesday, striking out 11. Just two Curtis batters reached base.

Zach Bartlett, Auburn Mountainview soccer: Senior forward scored three goals and had an assist in a 5-0 win against Auburn Riverside on Wednesday, putting the Lions in the top spot in the 3A NPSL standings.

Justyce Porter, Thomas Jefferson softball: Last week, went 5-for-6 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and nine RBI. On the mound, pitched six innings, allowing one hit and striking out nine.

Leila Kennach, Franklin Pierce softball: On Wednesday against Orting, she went 3-for-3 with a double and six RBI.

Mason Kelley, Sumner baseball: On Monday against Bethel, came up a home run short of the cycle, going 3-for-3 with a single, double, triple and a walk. On Friday against Graham-Kapowsin, went 2-for-4 with two RBI and on Saturday against Bellarmine, went 2-for-3 with three RBI.

Carson Ohland, Tahoma baseball: In a 12-0 win over Kentwood on Thursday, Ohland collected a pair of hits, including a triple, and drove in three runs.

Luke Mertlich, Rogers baseball: Had a pair of hits, a walk and drove in three runs in 11-1 win over Graham-Kapowsin on Wednesday.

Chloe Ream, Puyallup softball: Freshman racked up three hits and three RBI, including a home run, in 21-5 win over Graham-Kapowsin on Thursday.

Sami Potvin, Olympia softball: Sophomore had four hits and drove in six runs in 10-1 win over Graham-Kapowsin on Tuesday.

Sarah Wright, Kentwood softball: Leadoff hitter collected four hits and had six RBI in 21-2 win over Auburn on Thursday.

Jadyn Johnson, Bonney Lake softball: Had three hits and four RBI in 16-0 win over Lakes on Friday.

Mira Sonnen, Peninsula softball: Freshman had two hits and three RBI in 7-1 win over North Thurston on Friday.

Connor Tollan, Silas soccer: Scored one of the team’s two goals in 2-0 win over rival Stadium on Thursday.