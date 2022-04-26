Driver killed crashing into tree near Midlands road, SC Highway Patrol says

One person was killed Monday night when he was ejected from a car that crashed into a tree near a Midlands road, South Carolina officials said.

Zachary A. Borden died at the scene of the accident, according to Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker . The 33-year-old Sumter resident died of multiple blunt force injuries he suffered in the wreck, Baker said.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 6 p.m. near the intersection of S.C. 441/Peach Orchard Road and Horne Road , according to Master Trooper Brian Lee of the South Carolina Highway Patrol. That’s in Sumter, in the area near Shaw Air Force Base.

Borden was driving a 2005 Infiniti sedan south on S.C. 441 when he ran off the road and crashed into a tree, Lee said.

Borden was ejected from the car, according to Baker.

There was no word if Borden wore a seat belt.

No other injuries were reported.

Information about what caused the Infiniti to veer off the road was not available, but the crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol and coroner’s office.

Through Monday, 291 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2022, according to the Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,194 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least 10 people have been killed in Sumter County crashes in 2022 , according to DPS. There were 31 deaths there last year, DPS data shows.