Nearly one in five (18%) people say they have no disposable income left to spend after their essential outgoings have been paid for, a survey has found.This is up from 13% who had no leftover discretionary income before the coronavirus pandemic, according to HSBC UK.Women (21%) are more likely to say they have no money left over once essentials have been paid for than men (15%).The findings also indicate that women are particularly likely to have continued spending cuts initially made earlier on in the coronavirus pandemic in order to manage the cost-of-living crisis that has now emerged.Among women who...

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO