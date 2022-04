BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters in Nebraska are hoping to contain a wildfire burning in the southwestern part of the state. It has already claimed the life of one person, injured at least 15 firefighters and destroyed at least six homes. While this fire is devastating, there are a lot of things happening in the Black Hills to prevent future fires from spreading.

ROCKERVILLE, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO