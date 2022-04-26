ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'We know they will respect us': Unai Emery admits Villarreal have lost the surprise factor that helped them claim shock wins over Juventus and Bayern Munich heading into their Champions League semi-final showdown with Liverpool

By Oliver Salt For Mailonline, Pa Sport
 2 days ago

Villarreal manager Unai Emery admits they have lost the element of surprise going into their Champions League semi-final first leg against Liverpool at Anfield.

Few expected the seventh-placed LaLiga side to get past Juventus and Bayern Munich in the knockout stages to reach the last four.

Emery admits the chances of Liverpool not taking them seriously are slim but he hopes to 'surf the wave' of success which started when they won the Europa League last season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TqpFN_0fKdm6hQ00
Villarreal manager Unai Emery admits they have lost the element of surprise against Liverpool

'The surprise factor goes down; the first tie against Juventus the surprise factor was maybe more important,' said the former Arsenal manager.

'Against Bayern it was important, because we managed to find our own performance and we could use our weapons against another powerful rival.

'That's not present any more but every team who is in the semi-final deserves it, we know they will respect us.

'We have been able to compete against big teams like Juve and Bayern, so they know it will be a tough game and will have to be 100 percent and give it all at Anfield.

'Of course they will feel favourites as that is natural. It is an even higher difficulty than Juventus and Bayern Munich.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r2vI3_0fKdm6hQ00
Villarreal claimed shock wins over Juventus and Bayern Munich to reach the Champions League semi-finals
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xvySo_0fKdm6hQ00
Emery is aware that Liverpool will now take his side more seriously as a result of those wins

'What I see gives me huge motivation to try to play the perfect game in order to beat the best Liverpool.

'They have built a Liverpool team like their coach, with that smile, that energy.

'We will try to surf the wave of experience we started accumulating last season.'

Midfielder Dani Parejo insists they head to Anfield in buoyant mood as the club prepares for only its first Champions League semi-final since 2006, when they narrowly lost 1-0 to Arsenal over two legs.

'We have all the confidence in the world, not only from this year but we did something last year in the Europa League when we won without losing a single game,' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DPNcs_0fKdm6hQ00
The former Arsenal manager says their opponents have the same 'energy' as Jurgen Klopp

'But this is a step forward in mental and physical demands but we have all the confidence and calmness we can have.

'We are good players individually, but our great strength is the group.

'After eliminating Juventus and Bayern it is very important for us to go into this sort of game with a higher level of knowledge of how to compete against teams like this in this competition where there is so much at stake.

'We have grown a lot in that respect.'

