New brewery prepares for grand opening in Belhaven

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A new brewery will soon open in the City of Jackson.

Fertile Ground Beer Co. will host a grand opening event on Friday, May 13 from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Saturday, May 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The brewery is located at 800 Manship Street in Jackson in the Belhaven Town Center.

