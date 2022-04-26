ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

New brewery prepares for grand opening in Belhaven

By Kaitlin Howell
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jg7Kd_0fKdlynq00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A new brewery will soon open in the City of Jackson.

Over the Edge 2022 raises more than $101K for children’s hospital

Fertile Ground Beer Co. will host a grand opening event on Friday, May 13 from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Saturday, May 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The brewery is located at 800 Manship Street in Jackson in the Belhaven Town Center.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Mississippi Lottery makes March 2022 transfer to state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery made its March 2022 transfer of $11,543,588.24 to the Lottery Proceeds Fund in the Mississippi State Treasury. The total transfer for Fiscal Year 2022 is now at $95,345,892.21. Of those funds, $80 million has gone to the state for road and bridge needs. The Education Enhancement Fund has […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Jackson reptile expo set for April 23

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Show Reptile & Exotics Show will take place Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Jackson. The event will display snakes, lizards, bearded dragons, and hedgehogs. The animals were born and raised here in the United States. Some are even local to the Jackson area. “We usually have roughly 15 to 20 […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson neighbors upset over garbage trucks in backyard

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People of Ward 3 expressed concerns about the effects the fleet of garbage trucks will have on the Georgetown community. People in Ward 3 are both displeased and concerned about the placement of Richard’s Disposal’s fleet of garbage trucks being housed at Hawkins Field Airport. “It’s already bad that the airport […]
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

‘Loud sound’ reported in Claiborne County, fireball spotted over Vicksburg

A loud sound was reported on Wednesday morning between Claiborne County and as far-reaching in Mississippi as Brookhaven and Lincoln County. One Vicksburg resident, who was in the downtown area at approximately 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, reported to The Post that she was standing in the 1300 block of Washington Street when she heard a loud noise. Upon looking up, she and another individual reportedly saw an “orange fireball the size of a basketball, with a white tail behind it,” heading due west on a downward trajectory toward the Mississippi River.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
Jackson, MS
Lifestyle
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Food & Drinks
Jackson, MS
Sports
Jackson, MS
Government
Local
Mississippi Food & Drinks
WJTV 12

Ribbon cutting to kick-off 2022 Mississippi Mudbug Festival

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Mudbug Festival will open on Wednesday, April 27, at 5:00 p.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony on the Mississippi State Fairgrounds.  The 2022 Mississippi Mudbug Festival, which runs Wednesday, April 27, through Sunday, May 1, includes a crawfish boil, live musical performances and more than 20 carnival rides. Feature […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WKRG News 5

Missing Mobile teen dead in Mississippi hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile teenager who was reported missing by the Mobile Police Department died last Thursday in a local hospital, according to a news release by the D’Iberville Police Department. According to D’Iberville police, just before 1 p.m. on March 24 first responders were called to a local hotel for a medical […]
MOBILE, AL
WJTV 12

Yazoo City man convicted of raping daughter

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Yazoo City man was convicted of six counts of statutory rape on Tuesday, April 5. A Yazoo County Circuit Court Jury found Jimmy Allen guilty of raping his daughter. Prosecutors said Allen will be sentenced on April 14, 2022.
YAZOO CITY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewery#Food Drink#Fertile Ground Beer Co#Nexstar Media Inc
K945

Hummingbirds are Being Killed in Shreveport Due to This Mistake

There is Nothing Like Seeing a Hummingbird Zip Infront of You. I still get giddy when I spot one in the wild. It's just as exciting as seeing a shooting star. I love seeing hummingbird feeders around because it means that there is a chance that a hummingbird will make its presence known. There is something that we humans are doing that could put these beautiful creatures in danger.
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WJTV 12

Man, woman dead in murder-suicide at Jackson apartment

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Police are investigating after two people died in a murder-suicide in Jackson on Monday, April 18. The incident took place at The Park at Inverness Apartments on Ridgewood Road. According to Jackson Police Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, 37-year-old Markell Felder is suspected of shooting and killing 31-year-old Patrice Harley and hours […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Full sunshine is expected for Wednesday. After a chilly start in the 40s, temperatures will warm, but only into the mid 70s with northerly winds. Wednesday night will be chilly again with clear skies and low temperatures. Radiational cooling will occur, dropping temperatures into the upper 40s by Thursday morning. LATE WEEK: High pressure […]
ENVIRONMENT
WJTV 12

Woman arrested on stolen gun charge in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman faces gun-related charges following a traffic stop in Hattiesburg on Monday, April 18. Hattiesburg police said they pulled Anna Marie Graham, 27, of Hattiesburg, over for a traffic stop around 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Southview Drive and Grace Avenue. She was charged with possession of a stolen […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Man dies after fight in north Mississippi; 1 person charged

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A man died during the weekend after a fight at a north Mississippi restaurant, authorities said. News outlets reported that officers responded to a call early Saturday about an assault at Steele’s Dive in Tupelo. Tupelo Police Maj. Chuck McDougald said officers found emergency medical responders treating Leonard “K.C.” Cooper, 31, […]
TUPELO, MS
WJTV 12

Bond reduced for 19-year-old arrested for Pearl prom night crash

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The 19-year-old who was arrested in connection to a crash that critically injured a fellow high school senior on prom night made his initial appearance in court on Thursday, April 21. A judge reduced the bond for Jerry Lee Johnson Jr. from $500,000 to $250,000. He was charged with aggravated […]
PEARL, MS
WJTV 12

Stolen Yogi Bear statue found in Mississippi

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WJTV) – The stolen Yogi Bear statue from the Jellystone Park Camp-Resort in Pelahatchie has been found. Pelahatchie police said the statue was found around 3:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 20 on Highway 43 near Goodman Road. The statue had some damage. Police said the statue, which was located at the park entrance, was […]
PELAHATCHIE, MS
WJTV 12

Family speaks out after body found in a Rankin County ditch

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The family of 22-year-old Keair Stowers, who was found dead Sunday, April 24 is speaking out. Family members said Stowers had autism, and was loved by everyone around him. “Everyone in Forest knew him. He was very quiet. He didn’t bother anyone. everybody at his job, they loved him,” said […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy