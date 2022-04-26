New brewery prepares for grand opening in Belhaven
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A new brewery will soon open in the City of Jackson.Over the Edge 2022 raises more than $101K for children’s hospital
Fertile Ground Beer Co. will host a grand opening event on Friday, May 13 from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Saturday, May 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
The brewery is located at 800 Manship Street in Jackson in the Belhaven Town Center.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 0