MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Fire Department has deemed a house uninhabitable after a structure fire Wednesday, according to a media release. Officials say firefighters responded to the fire near the 2300 block of 28th street at about 5:20 p.m. Responders received the call from a neighbor, who was alerted by an occupant of the house. The resident left the home unharmed.

MOLINE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO