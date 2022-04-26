ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sartell, MN

New Courts Coming To Sartell’s Pinecone Central Park

By Grant Dossetto
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KNSI) – Pinecone Central Park in Sartell is adding basketball courts and a winter skating rink in the coming years. A major driver for the $200,000-plus project is the Tom Bearson Foundation. It will contribute around $150,000 to the initiative. The courts will be constructed using special outdoor...

