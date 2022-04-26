ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Mother claims bullying led to boy being burned in Bridgeport; police still investigating

By Olivia Lank, Jenn Brink
WTNH
WTNH
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36JAqV_0fKdlkgu00

Editor’s Note: This post contains graphic images that may be disturbing to some viewers.
Viewer discretion is advised.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A child was taken to the hospital after being burned Sunday in Bridgeport, police said.

Bridgeport police officers were dispatched to Louisiana Avenue just before 4 p.m. on the report of a child burned. The child was transported to the burn unit at Bridgeport Hospital.

“Preliminary reports indicate that up to four unattended children were seen playing with gasoline and lighting objects on fire,” Bridgeport police said.

Maria Rua said her 6-year-old son, Dominick Krankall, was the victim of bullying. She told News 8, in part:

“My son has been bullied by this child for a year. That day, they purposefully threw a gasoline-saturated ball that they lit on fire at my son’s face. They called his name so he would turn around. They threw it at Dominick and left him outside alone to die.”

Maria Rua, the mother of Dominick Krankall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MxoIT_0fKdlkgu00
Dominick Krankall. Photo provided by Maria Rua.

Krankall suffered burns to his face and leg, according to his mother.

“The incident is currently still under investigation as to the exact cause of the burn injuries by the Bridgeport Police, Bridgeport Fire and State Fire Investigation Teams,” a statement from Bridgeport police said.

No further information was immediately available.

Editor’s Note: The image below may be disturbing to some viewers.
Viewer discretion is advised.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VxYip_0fKdlkgu00
Dominick Krankall. Photo provided by Maria Rua.

WARNING: A GoFundMe page set up to help Krankall and his family contains graphic images that may be disturbing. Click here to visit the GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 11

Hazel
2d ago

he wasn't playing with gasoline. another kid lit a ball soaked with gas and threw it at him.

Reply(3)
5
Related
WTNH

2nd suspect arrested in 2021 Hartford homicide

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police arrested a second suspect in a 2021 triple shooting that left one man dead and two others injured. Lamont Fields, 24, of Hartford, was released from federal custody and placed in the custody of Hartford police on April 19. An active arrest warrant was served, charging Fields with murder, […]
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
City
Bridgeport, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying#Bridgeport Hospital#Fire Investigation#Violent Crime#Louisiana Avenue#News 8#The Bridgeport Police
Daily Mail

Cruel pair are jailed for total of 14 years after making two young boys stand in stress positions for hours and denying them food in four-year campaign of abuse

A cruel man and woman have been jailed for a total of 14 years after they made two young boys stand for hours in 'stress positions' and denied them both food. Darren Paisley, 39, and Serena Sibson-Bartram, 34, were arrested after one of the boy's schools raised concerns for their welfare in May 2018.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Police Identify 4-Year-Old Girl Who Died In Watertown Farm Tractor Accident

Police have identified a 4-year-old girl who died after becoming trapped under a slice seeder that was attached to a farm tractor in Connecticut. Ellie Kuslis was identified as the child who died in the incident on a Litchfield County field, located on Barnes Road in Watertown, on Saturday, April 23, according to the Watertown Police Department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Rikers inmate sentenced to 7 years for rape in jail bathroom

RIKERS (PIX11) — A Rikers Island jail inmate was sentenced to seven years in prison for raping a 33-year-old detainee, officials said Monday. The victim had just finished showering on Feb. 8, 2021 when Diamond Blount, a 33-year-old transgender woman, approached from behind, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said. Blount pushed the victim down and […]
BRONX, NY
WTNH

Family continues to seek justice for late teen with march in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week marked seven years since a teen was murdered in New Haven, and the family is still looking for answers. On Saturday, the family held a march to renew their call for justice. While time has passed, the pain is still fresh for Nicole and Leroy Scott after losing […]
WTNH

Child dies after trapped under farm tractor in Watertown

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 4-year-old lost their life after becoming stuck under a farm tractor in Watertown on Saturday, police said. The Watertown Police Department and fire department responded to a field on Barnes Road between Lake Winnemaug Road and Bunker Hill Road for a report of a child entrapped under a farm tractor […]
News 12

Woman sought for stealing shoes from Shirley store

Police are searching for the identity of a woman who they say stole merchandise from a Shirley store earlier this year. According to police, the woman stole three pairs of shoes from Famous Footwear on Montauk Highway on March 15 around 8:40 p.m. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a...
SHIRLEY, NY
WTNH

WTNH

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy